Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: Everything to know about Matthew Perry's book

Matthew Perry is all set to bless his fans with a glimpse into his life with his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, to be released on November 1, 2022.

The book will take fans behind-the-scenes of Perry's life, from his life in the industry to his struggles with addiction. This memoir is a raw look into what the actor has been through and how his life is the symbol of hope and strength.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming memoir by Matthew Perry.

When is Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing expected to release?

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing is expected to be released this year on November 1 and the actor posted about the same on his Instagram account. In an interview with PEOPLE, Matthew Perry expressed,

"So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me. The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't. And it's all in here. I apologize that it's not a pop-up book."

He first announced his book in October 2021 and that his memoir may also talk about his struggle with addiction.

Where to buy the memoir and at what price will it retail?

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing will be released by Flatiron Books, which is a division of Macmillan. The description of the book reads,

"The beloved star of Friends takes us behind-the-scenes of the hit sitcom and his struggles with addiction in this candid, funny and revelatory memoir that delivers a powerful message of hope and persistence. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing is an unforgettable memoir that shares the most intimate details of the love Perry lost, his darkest days, and his greatest friends."

Fans can buy their copy from Amazon, B&N, BAM!, Target, Indigo, Indiebound, Bookshop, Apple Books, Audible, and Libro.fm. International fans can get it from Amazon UK, Waterstones, Easons, Loot, Booktopia, Audible AU, and Whitcoulls. It is available for pre-orders on Flatiron's website as well.

The memoir will retail at $23.39, at £25 in the UK, €16.99 in Ireland, and $28.40 in Australia. Prices may vary depending on the region.

Don't forget to preorder Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing or buy it on November 1, 2022.

