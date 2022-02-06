Encanto DVD release date: How to buy, price and more

Disney's latest most-loved animated film, Encanto, is all set to be released digitally on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K in the UK.

The film has received critical acclaim for its emotion, music, animation, characterization, and cultural fidelity. It also holds several accolades, including a Golden Globe as well as three nominations. The film's soundtrack went viral, breaking various records and giving rise to one of Disney's most successful songs of all time.

When is the Encanto DVD expected to release and at what price?

Disney's Encanto is confirmed to arrive on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K in the UK from February 7. All the formats are available to preorder on Amazon at £9.99, £14.99, and £24.99, respectively.

There are no DVD options yet for the US, but the film can be purchased or rented to stream. It’s available to rent from $5.99 and $19.99 to buy. It is also available to stream on Amazon UK from £9.99, but not as a rental.

Alternatively, the animated movie is also streaming on Disney+ and is included with the regular subscription, which is just £7.99 a month.

More about the award-winning film

Encanto premiered at the El Capitan Theater on November 3, followed by a Disney+ release on December 24. The film is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, co-directed by Charise Castro Smith, produced by Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer, along with original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film revolves around the Madrigals, a multigenerational Colombian family, who have magical gifts from a miracle, except Mirabel, that help them serve the people in their rural community. When Mirabel learns about the magic disappearing, she sets on a journey to find out the cause behind it to save her family and their magical house.

Co-director Jared Bush recently opened up about the evolution of the project and shared:

"It’s been five years this month that we started working on this project and Byron Howard and I were working on Zootopia. We love musicals and we knew we wanted to tell a story through music as our next project. I just finished writing Moana with Lin-Manuel Miranda and he said, ‘I want to do another musical, but I want this one to be set in Latin America.’ So the first thing that we had to do is really talk about what the story is about, what are we very emotionally connected to."

Both Jared and Lin-Manuel realized that they have big extended families, which served as the catalyst for the film.

Don't miss out on Encanto's DVD release on February 7. The film is available to stream on Disney+.

Edited by Danyal Arabi