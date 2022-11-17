What is Love Without Borders all about? Format, trailer and more about Bravo’s new show

Love Without Borders is ready to help individuals find love all over the world. The show revolves around five Americans who travel across the globe to find the one they’re meant to be with. This global social experiment will help those who may or may not have been able to find love on their own, or just want to try their luck in a less conventional way.

Bravo’s press release for the show reads as:

"The series follows five Americans - Aaron Motacek, Danna Richards, Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Naeem Thompson and Gurleen Virk - who put it all on the line for love."

It continues:

"All have come to the realization they're stuck in a rut and must change how they're looking for a mate as well as where they're looking. The love they long for and life they've always wanted could be waiting for them on the other side of the globe."

Love Without Borders is set to air on Wednesday, November 30, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

All about Love Without Borders

The show is set to take five Americans on a hopelessly romantic journey across the world. The cast members are ready to pack up their bags and find love, with the location unknown to them.

Those appearing on the show will not know where their potential soulmate is until they’re already at the airport, and neither will they know who they're going to meet. Love Without Borders will be seen giving a whole new meaning to the concept of blind dates.

Love seekers will move in together with people who they’ve never met before in a foreign country, and they have time until their visas expire to make up their minds. Joining them on this journey is relationship expert Arica Angelo, who finds matches based on “compatibility, not country.”

In the trailer, Arica says that too many people miss out on love since they’re stuck in a rut. She added that the cast members need to change what they’re doing and open themselves up to the possibility of truly finding love.

The relationship expert explains that she’s sending them to find the love of their lives in different parts of the world so they can live the life they’re meant to live.

The trailer shows the sacrifices they’re ready to make, including leaving behind their jobs, homes, and families, all for their "happily ever after". 28-year-old program manager Gurleen Virk said in the clip that she’s done with the hookup culture and that she "sucks at casual dating."

She stated:

"I go on a date and I envision the next five years of our life together."

Naeem Thompson is also done with modern dating and says that he doesn’t fit in with the scene or the expectations. The Love Without Borders cast member is more than ready to meet his perfect match.

Aaron is ready to find love but his family is upset about him leaving and is unsure when he’ll be back. The person Arica selected for him is in Paris, France and much like the others, he will experience the culture and life as a local.

In the trailer, Arica said:

"As they live together as couples, will their fantasies be fulfilled? Or will their lives be worlds apart?"

It all seems great and positive until issues start coming up, while one Love Without Borders cast member isn’t happy that his partner didn’t come home with him after a night out, another is seen having a hard time accepting the fact that her partner lives with his parents. Danna’s Irish partner, Brian, calls her behavior vindictive at one point and adds that she’s a time bomb waiting to go off.

Love Without Borders is a dream come true, well, almost. The upcoming Bravo show is packed with love, laughter, expectations, and drama. Tune in on November 30 at 9 pm ET or stream the episodes the next day on Peacock.

