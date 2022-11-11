Who is Kate Chastain? Bravo alum calls Below Deck Mediterranean’s chief stew Natasha Webb “awful” and “embarrassment”

Below Deck Mediterranean's new chief stew, Natasha Webb, recently received some major notes from former Below Deck chief stew, Kate Chastain. Kate appeared in an episode of Brandi Glanville's podcast Unfiltered. During that time, she shared her opinions on Natasha and claimed that she felt the chief stew was "awful at her job."

According to Kate, Natasha's approach didn't seem elegant enough for a yacht, and she wasn't afraid to say what was on her mind about the Below Deck Mediterranean's chief stew.

Kate, who is now 39-years-old, appeared on Below Deck from season 2 to season 7 as a chief stew. Opening up about Natasha's behavior, she said,

"I think she’s just really, really awful at her job and in so many ways. First of all, I understand in my first season, I put a humongous d–k blanket on a bed. But that was elegant. When she brings out that dildo, it’s just tacky and so cringe."

Talking about Natasha's bar skills, Kate shared,

"It’s just disgusting. It’s like you were at a Daytona spring break bar."

Kate's comments about Natasha came after Hannah Ferrier referred to her replacement on the series as boring. Kate and Hannah weren't the only ones to criticize Natasha's work ethics. Fans on social media have also often slammed Natasha for gossiping with Kyle Viljoen and texting her ex-boyfriend rather than focusing on work.

In an earlier episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, Natalya even criticized Natasha for not doing her duties on the ship. She claimed Natasha didn't do her job on time.

Kate Chastain retired from yacht life after being a fan favorite and the star of Below Deck

Kate Chastain hails from Florida and is widely known for her role as the chief stew on Below Deck. Apart from her impressive career and massive Bravo fan base, Kate is also an author, philanthropist, podcaster, radio show host, and dog mom. According to her Bravo bio, Kate began her career on the yacht in 2007.

Although at first it was supposed to be a "gap year" after college, she fell in love with the industry after she started working as a third stewardess on her first yacht. Kate made her way up in the industry and became the chief stewardess while traveling through the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Central America, and New England.

She is also known for planning and throwing extravagant theme parties. Kate has entertained celebrities, royalty, and business tycoons from all around the world.

In 2016, Kate published a book compiling her stories from the sea. Titled Lucky Charming, the book soon became a #1 best seller on Amazon in the humor category. In 2017, she opened up Genesis Boutique, an upscale, resale store, and all profits go to Genesis House, Inc., which is situated in Melbourne, Australia.

Kate has over 960k followers on Instagram and often posts pictures and videos of herself along with her family and friends. They also included posts from her travels as well.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 airs a new episode every Monday on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

