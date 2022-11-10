Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 2 recap: Kyle Dickard turns out to be a troublemaker

Bravo's Below Deck Adventure season 1 returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, November 8, 2022 at 8 pm ET.

This week, Kyle Dickard found himself at the center of trouble after flirting with Kasie in front of the guests. He had already made a bad impression on the other deckhands because he didn't take directions well or listen to them. His behavior this week worsened the situation.

Below Deck Adventure season 1 features a bunch of new cast members and no familiar face is on-board the luxury yacht Mercury. Hence, viewers are still in the process of getting to know the cast. The series was filmed while the cast was sailing among the Fjords in Norway.

The new installment in the Below Deck franchise, Below Deck Adventure, includes various off-ship activities like parasailing, cave expeditions, rock climbing, and bicycling, along with several other activities.

Viewers also witnessed the charter go on its first caving expedition this week. However, the adventure was ruined Kyle made everyone uncomfortable by making out with stewardess Kasie.

Kyle's flirty ways spell trouble for him in Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 2

Kyle created trouble for himself by flirting with Kasie in front of the guests while the charter was on a caving expedition on Below Deck Adventure. It didn't take long for Capt. Kerry to hear the news about Kyle's actions. He immediately instructed his bosun Lewis to get his team under control.

Later in the episode, the stews and galley continued to face communication issues, which left the quality of meals served in jeopardy. This sparked distrust between Faye and Jess.

Meanwhile, Oriana tried to work hard and prove to Faye that she was worthy after she fell sick on the first day of the charter. Kyle and Nathan bickered over a life jacket, and Mike received a Charter Yachting 101 crash course.

Kyle doesn't back out of a dare no matter how dangerous it is on Below Deck Adventure

Apart from the drama he created on the yacht this week, Kyle also participated in a scary dare and didn't back down. During the charter's second day in Uksavika, Norway, Lewis and Kyle were watching two guests paddle-boat when the latter spotted a jelly fish.

Lewis told Kyle:

"The water will be draining out your hands and you'll just be trying not to get stung. This is gonna be a good test. We can tell the guests if they sting or not."

Kyle's rebuttal was that this kind of jellyfish did not sting. Right then, Lewis dared the deckhand to eat it and prove his point. Kyle, without hesitation, picked up a jellyfish and swallowed it. He even stuck his tongue out to prove that he had swallowed it.

During his confessional, Lewis shared that he had just been just joking. Meanwhile, Kyle added that the jellyfish wasn't bad, but just salty.

"Bravo takes viewers beyond the deck and off the yacht in the latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated franchise as passengers paraglide, explore caves and take extreme helicopter rides along the Norwegian Fjords."

The show airs every Tuesday night at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

