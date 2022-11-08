What time will Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 2 air on Bravo? Kyle flirts with Kasie and more explored

The 4th spin-off of the Below Deck franchise, Below Deck Adventure, is set to air its second episode at 9 pm ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, on Bravo. Episode 2 will showcase the charter guests being adventurous and Deckhand Kyle flirting with Stewardess Kasie.

Below Deck Adventure season 1 takes place on and off the luxury yacht Mercury, cruising among the Fjords of Norway. The new spin-off incorporates off-ship activities such as rock climbing, parasailing, caving expeditions, and bicycling, among other activities.

Below Deck Adventure season 1, episode 2 will feature a plethora of activities

Episode 2 of Below Deck Adventure will air on November 8, 2022, showcasing the guests going out on an expedition and Kyle trying to impress Kasie with his charm and wit. The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Viking Cowboy, reads:

“The charter goes on a caving expedition for the first adventure of the season, but Kyle ends up getting himself into trouble by making out with Kasie in front of other guests.”

In the new episode, charter guests will go out for a caving expedition with their friends. While the guests will be exploring the caves, Kyle will try to bond with Kasie. However, his flirty ways will get him in trouble.

After the first episode of the reality show, Kylie has already been deemed "annoying" by the fans for being rude to his crew members. He also does not have a good reputation among the crew members, as he fails to follow his superiors' orders.

In the previous episode, Kyle locked horns with fellow deckhand Nathan, and in episode 2, it seems he will once again land in hot water. Chief Stewart Faye and chef Jess will also face off in the new episode of Below Deck Adventure.

What happened in episode 1 of Below Deck Adventure?

Below Deck Adventure's premiere episode, Mercury Rising impressed fans by introducing the new cast and crew of the yacht, which was as follows:

Kerry Titheradge – Captain

Fay Clarke - Chief Stewardess

Jessica Condy - Chef

Lewis Lupton - Bosun

Oriana Schneps - Stewardess

Kasie Faddah - Stewardess

Nathan Morley - Deckhand

Kyle Dickard - Deckhand

Michael Gilman - Deckhand

The synopsis of episode 1 read:

“Captain Kerry takes ‘Below Deck’ on its greatest adventure yet – the cold waters of Norway! Faye joins motor yacht Mercury as chief stew with experience from all over the world as a former businesswoman, but when she finds out her team of stews knows each other, she worries how their past will serve the interior.”

The show started with the crew cleaning up the yacht before the arrival of the first charter guest. However, things got a little tense as one of the stews, Oriana, fell ill, leaving the interior team with just two staff members.

Chef Jessica, who "has a big appetite for wanderlust and adventure," also had difficulty adjusting to the yacht as it limited her "provisioning options." However, she soon settled in and prepared lavish delicacies for the guests onboard.

Tune in on Bravo on November 8, 2022, to watch the new episode of Below Deck Adventure.

Poll : 0 votes