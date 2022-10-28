Who is Kasie Faddah from Below Deck Adventure season 1? Meet the former mormon

Below Deck Adventure is set to take viewers on a joyride. Set in Norway, the show will see the ultra-rich seeking ultra adventures. Unlike most Below Deck shows, this one is set to feature extreme adventure sports as opposed to its usual luxurious picnics and relaxation.

The show will feature an all-new crew whose aim is to ensure that their guests have the time of their lives. Steering the ship on the upcoming Bravo show is Captain Kerry Titheradge, who will be joined by Chief stew Faye Clarke. One of the stews set to work under Faye is Kaise Faddah, who is originally from Seattle but has been living her life in a Costa Rican jungle for a while.

Bravo’s press release reads:

"Bravo takes viewers beyond the deck and off the yacht in the latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated franchise as passengers paraglide, explore caves and take extreme helicopter rides along the Norwegian Fjords. The series features thrill-seeking charter guests looking to push their limits for an unforgettable experience along the picturesque landscapes rich in Vikings history."

The show is set to premiere on November 1, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Below Deck Adventure's Kasie Faddah loves to travel

Below Deck Adventure is set to sail away and set to debut on the Bravo show is Kasie Faddah. While she’s originally from Seattle, Washington, she has spent the past 10 years of her life living in a jungle in Costa Rica. Her unconventional home may be the reason behind her love for nature. While living in Seattle, she was a part of the Mormon church but made up her mind as a teenager to leave all of it behind.

Travel is a big part of the Below Deck Adventure cast member’s life, as is evident from her Instagram, which she possibly gets from her parents, who also enjoy it. Kasie’s father was born in Finland and lived all over the US, while her mother grew up in Southern California. Kasie has a brother named Kraig, and the four of them moved to Costa Rica while Kasie was still a teenager.

The parents wanted their children to experience as much life as possible and Kasie has done just that. She has traveled to Germany and Thailand and likes to do yoga, just like her mother.

Kasie is now set to showcase her next adventure to the world as a stew on Below Deck Adventure. However, it seems like her journey may not be off to a good start. As Bravo’s press release suggests, Kasie and Oriana, the two stews have previously worked together and do not have a good working relationship.

Kasie, however, made great friends on the set and is often seen posting pictures with the crew members. One member who often makes an appearance on her Instagram is Nathan and the two have fun together.

Other members of the Below Deck Adventure cast include Chef Jess Condy, Chief Chef, Faye Clarke, Bosun Lewis Lupton, and Deckhands Nathan Morely, Michael Gilman, and Kyle Dickhard.

Below Deck Adventure is produced by Shed Media, while Lisa Shannon and Dan Peirson serve as executive producers. Other executive producers include Mark Cronin, Grace Lee, Seliga Joe Van Ek, Sun de Graaf, Brittany Nabors, and Natalie Neurauter. Episodes of the show will be available to stream on Peacock a day after they air.

Below Deck Adventure will premiere on November 1, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes