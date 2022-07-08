Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 cast: Meet the new yachties

Below Deck Mediterranean is back with a brand new season and new crewmates under Captain Sandy Yawn. This time, the crew will head to Malta on the new 163-foot long motor yacht Home.

Only Captain Yawn and deckhead Mzi "Zee" Dempers are returning to the show from the last season. The new members include Natasha Webb, Dave White, Raygan Tyler, Natalya Scudder, Kyle Viljoen, Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell.

About Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 cast

Dave White - Chef

Dave White is originally from the UK and has more than seven years of experience as a head chef. He's involved in many adventure sports, like skydiving and mountain climbing.

White has even climbed Mount Everest and has worked in many prestigious kitchens in London. He owns a French restaurant called 'Enefers Catering', which opens seasonally.

Jason Gaskell - Deckhand

Jason Gaskell previously worked in commodities and finance for ten years. He used to travel during his free time before starting sailing. Other than being a deckhand, he has had the experience of working as an apprentice, dockhand and captain. He's skilled in sewing and embroidery.

Kyle Viljoen - Stew

Originally from South Africa, Kyle Viljoen lives in New York and is known to be the life of any party. He joins the yacht as a Stew but has previously worked in many private chartered vessels and sailing boats.

He was initially forced to take on the role of Chief Stewartew but surprisingly surpassed all expectations and did a great job. According to Bravo, Stew is a 'hardworking stew with an affinity for fun, drama and luxury' and has no trouble confronting anyone.

Mzi “Zee” Dempers - Deckhand

Mzi Dempers is originally from Durban, South Africa, and was adopted into a large family when he was just two years old. His brothers are also in the yachting industry, and they inspired him to join the family tradition. According to Bravo:

"Dempers’ contagious laughter and lovable spirit make him the life of every party."

Natalya Scudder - Stew

Coming from Australia, Natalya Scudder started working on yachts when she was just 18.

The Below Deck Mediterranean star has also worked as the chief stew and second stew on many yachts that serve rich clients, like royal families. The 25-year-old handles the most outrageous guest demands. According to Bravo,

"Whether she’s entertaining the guests or setting stunning tablescapes, Scudder is dedicated to the job and still manages to be a barrel of laughs."

Natasha Webb - Chief Stew

Natasha Webb comes from a small town in West Yorkshire in the English Countryside.

She owns her own yacht recruitment agency called Indie-Pearl and has over ten years of experience working on yachts. She has previously worked as a golf caddy, bartender, nanny, schoolteacher and actress. Her leadership style as as the chief stew is equal parts fair and flare.

She joins Below Deck Mediterranean and the yacht as the chief stew.

Raygan Tyler - Bosun

She is the ship’s officer who looks over the availability of equipment and the crew. Raygan is originally from Essex and knew from childhood that she wanted to live life on 'move'.

She used to work on the interior of yachts and is now set to join Below Deck Mediterranean as a bosun, both of which are male-dominated fields. Her involvement in the crew will be inspirational - a female bosun working under a female captain.

Sandy Yawn - Captain

Sandy Yawn is originally from Fort Lauderdale and received her marine training at the Maritime Professional Training Institute. With more than three decades of experience under her belt, she's known for knowing everything that happens on the yacht.

She has been performing the duty of captain on Below Deck Mediterranean for the last five seasons.

Storm Smith - Deckhand

Storm Smith is from South Africa and describes his look as a 'modern day pirate'. He was previously enrolled in culinary school and film school, dropping out of both but finally decided to join the crew of yachts because of his love for the beach, surfing and fishing as a child. He has worked on many large boats, including a 240-foot boat.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 premieres on Monday, July 11, on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far