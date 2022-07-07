Justin Sutherland GoFundMe raises more than $130,000 after Top Chef star is severely injured in boating accident

Chef Justin Sutherland was recently injured in a boating accident on July 3. His family has launched a GoFundMe page which mentions a few more details about the incident.

The page says that Justin was the boat’s captain, and while adjusting his hat, it blew off. However, when he tried to grab it, the boat hit a wave, and he fell. The page states,

“He fell into the water near the motor, and the propeller did a number on his head and left arm. His arm is broken, but his grip remains strong and there appears to be no nerve damage. His jaw is severely broken, but the doctors are optimistic that with several more surgeries he will be grinning in no time.”

Sutherland is still in the hospital and had to undergo a few surgeries. The GoFundMe page aims to raise $500,000 to pay Sutherland’s medical bills. The page has collected around $134,000, and other celebrity chefs like Guy Feri, Andrew Zimmern, and Padma Lakshmi have come forward to help and support.

Justin Sutherland met with a boating accident on July 3. His social media account issued a statement stating that he was recovering and in good spirits. The statement continued,

“He will be off the radar for a little bit while he makes a full recovery. At this time his family asks for privacy, but please send him positive thoughts and prayers.”

Chef Brian Ingram revealed in a Facebook post that all of their daily sales would go towards paying Sutherland’s medical expenses.

In brief, about Justin Sutherland

Sutherland is expected to appear as a judge on Food Network’s Kitchen Crash. Professional chefs will surprise members at an unsuspecting local neighborhood block party with a cook-off in the upcoming show.

His culinary enterprise expanded outside the Twin Cities as he opened Big E’s in downtown Portland. He will soon open a new restaurant in Minneapolis later this month. He is operating other restaurants and releasing his new cookbook, Northern Soul, on August 30.

Justin Sutherland met with a boat accident on July 3 (Image via NBCUniversal/Getty Images)

The St. Paul, Minnesota native learned to cook from his mother and grandmother when he was a child. Yan Can Cook was his favorite show, and he also asked for an easy bake oven when he turned five.

After graduating from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Atlanta, he returned home to improve his skills in a few restaurants like Meritage and Brasserie Zentral.

Justin is now the owner and executive chef of two restaurants in Minneapolis – Handsome Hog & Pearl and the Thief. He recently won Iron Chef America, and further details about his family and career are yet to be revealed.

