"If they wanna throw jabs, I'm gonna throw them as well": Below Deck's Ryan McKeown claps back at Hannah Ferrier (Exclusive)

Peacock's Below Deck Down Under, which premiered on March 17, 2022 is the latest addition to the hit franchise and has lived up to its name. The Australian Below Deck edition continues to give its viewers what they want - drama. Chef Ryan McKeown has ruffled some feathers since his debut on the reality series.

McKeown completed his education at Penn State University in Restaurant/Food Services Management before starting his professional culinary journey in 2014. He started his culinary career by working as a sous chef at The Gothic Restaurant, Maine, for nearly two years. He currently works as a private chef at Design 2BRT.

From working at his father's pizzerias to gaining a wholesome culinary experience for a significant amount of time, he is hands on when it comes to food. What he is currently known for, however, is his stint on the hit show.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, chef Ryan McKeown talks about his experience working on the show, his relationship with the cast members and his way of dealing with online criticism.

Below Deck Down Under star Ryan McKeown talks about his experience on the show

Speaking about the opportunity to enter Below Deck Down Under, Ryan revealed that his considerable amount of yachting experience over the past 5-6 years and a given chance in front of him led him to grab the opportunity to visit Australia and be a part of the hit series.

Right off the bat, the chef did not get on a good footing with chief stewardess Aesha Scott as the duo have had a number of arguments up until now. Be it the missing muesli, skewered kingfish, or burgers and tacos, both stars haven't managed to see eye-to-eye on issues on the yacht.

Upon asking if he would have taken a different approach with Aesha looking back at the episodes, he said:

"I mean.. I don't think I would've changed my words or what I said. But I do wish that..when we first met..I wish our first interaction with each other was a little bit better, you know..that would've made for probably a better outcome on both our parts."

Viewers do see a comparatively tiny section of what happens during confrontations and arguments on the show in general, so were these arguments issues over food or was there more to it? Chef Ryan has the answers.

"I wouldn't say that there was a lot of issues with my food. She had a lot more issues I think than the guests did. She also wouldn't listen to my suggestions on how it should be served."

He continued:

"But there's so many hours of footage that we filmed..not everthing being shown..you know..everybody has a job to do..from us as a group to down to the production...so..the outcome is the outcome."

The Below Deck star's relationship with Captain Jason Chambers wasn't as smooth sailing as the boat. The latter wanted to see "Instagram worthy" food from the chef and asked him to step up his food game, which created issues between the two. Speaking about the same, Ryan said:

"I think everything that's happened with me and Captain is the turnout with what's going on with me and Aesha. You know, I'm not the one to go cry and b***ch..I kinda just suck it up..but I should've voiced my concerns to the Captain sooner and you know..I think we would've been on a better foot."

Ryan also found himself in a social media back and forth with Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier, who came to former co-star and friend Aesha Scott's defense. He defended his comments by asking the star to reflect on why she was fired from her season. He referenced the comment to Hannah getting fired by Captain Sandy Yawn for having Valium and a CBD Vape pen in the cabin.

Speaking about the entire incident, the chef said:

"I didn't even know who Hannah was...really was completely oblivious..I'm oblivious to most of the cast you know..I'm not this Below Deck die hard..I don't even watch myself on the show. All I get is what I hear off of social media and some friends and I had to actually look up what went on and you know..if they wanna throw jabs, I'm gonna throw them as well."

There is more drama to still come on Below Deck Down Under. The question that is currently running on everyone's minds of whether the chef would be fired or not might just get answered in a few more episodes. Until then, all we can do is wait and see what happens.

