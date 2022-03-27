How did Hannah Ferrier and Josh Roberts meet? Relationship timeline explored as couple ties the knot on boat

Former Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier married Josh Roberts in a high-profile boat ceremony in Australia on Sydney's Northern Beaches on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

For the wedding, the bride walked down the aisle in a traditional white bridal gown by Velani, and the groom chose to pay homage to his Scottish roots by donning a traditional red-plaid kilt.

The star went official on Instagram about her engagement with Roberts back in January 2021 and said:

"Okkkkkk...Here he is. Insta offical [sic]. Love you baby x."

The romantic post came one month after Ferrier announced her engagement to Roberts, with whom she shares a 14 month daughter, Ava Grace. Their daughter wore a gorgeous little flower crown while serving as one of the two flower girls at the wedding.

More details on Hannah Ferrier and Josh Roberts' relationship and wedding

The Bravo alum and longtime chief strewedess of Below Deck got engaged to Roberts in November 2020, after being together for two years. The couple announced their engagement just weeks after their daughter, Ava Grace, was born.

In her wedding speech, Ferrier shared the couple's journey, and revealed that their love story began in a Sydney bar after she wrapped filming of Below Deck Mediterranean, season 4.

"We had a glass of wine and then we went for dinner the next night, and then we caught up for drinks after the races the night after that. And then we just spent, like, seven days seeing each other for something each day."

She also shared that they once decided to spend an evening apart, which led to the couple watching the same TV show and texting about it the whole night. Roberts wasn't aware that she was on a reality show, but that did not make a difference. He told E! News:

"I think she's pretty much who she is on the show, but it is obviously a show."

Being parents to a young daughter, and planning a wedding wasn't easy on the couple. Ferrier described her days as "hectic" and said:

"We had, basically, a disaster wedding planner who took on our wedding and then did nothing for six weeks. So this whole wedding has been planned in the last four weeks."

She also noted that her husband wanted to scale down the preparations for their nuptials as they didn't have a lot of time but she didn't want to give up on their dream wedding. Luckily, she found a new planner and their "sheer determination" to work things out, made the wedding even better.

The Wedding Party (Image via Neaton Photography and Film)

The couple's wedding ceremony was officiated by a local celebrant named Caroline, who Ferried called "fantastic."

"She's so warm and kind but she also really understands our humor. That, and the need to avoid a 'stiff' ceremony. I think even in the speech that she gives before she marries us, that the words 'margarita' and 'tequila' come up like twice."

Ferrier was dismissed from Below Deck Mediterranean after season five in 2013, following which she focussed on her relationship with Roberts and her journey to motherhood.

