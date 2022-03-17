Who is Ryan McKeown? Below Deck Down Under chef began his culinary journey at father’s pizzerias

With Below Deck Down Under's release around the corner, the trailer for the series shows a new chef, Chef Ryan McKeown, working hard to impress the crew and charter guests with his cooking skills.

The series, which is about to premiere on March 17, 2022 on Peacock, will see the chef dishing out some amazing dishes for everyone onboard the M/Y Thalassa along with some heated arguments with the crew.

All about Chef Ryan McKeown of Below Deck Down Under

Chef Ryan McKeown has always been passionate about food and his Instagram profile is proof as his page is filled with some amazing gourmet food, which can leave anyone drooling.

To pursue his passion, McKeown completed his education at Penn State University in Restaurant/Food Services Management before starting his professional culinary journey in 2014.

He started his career working as a sous chef at The Gothic Restaurant, Maine, for almost two years. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was also working as a chef at Matthew Kenney Cuisine at the same time.

McKeown then joined Ocean Properties Hotels Resorts and Affiliates in 2016 and worked as a chef for more than a year. He then became a private chef at Design 2BRT in 2018.

According to NBCU, the Philadelphia native also worked in his father’s pizzerias to enhance his skills. McKeown has worked for five years in the yachting business and currently travels between Miami, Nashville, and Philadelphia for his work.

This is not the first time McKeown will be appearing on the television screen. He had earlier appeared on an entertainment and lifestyle show, Today in Nashville, while working as an executive chef at STK Steakhouse.

When not experimenting with food or whipping around exotic dishes, the chef loves to explore places, go fishing, and try adventure sports.

Now, on Below Deck Down Under, the chef is ready to showcase his amazing cooking skills by spreading out some delicious dishes for charter guests while dealing with personal issues with the crew members of the yacht.

