How to apply for Next Level Chef? Process explained as Season 1 concludes

After a successful first season of Next Level Chef, viewers are found to be happy about the renewal of the second season of the show. Following yesterday's finale episode, makers of the reality culinary series have officially stated that Next Level Chef will soon return with season 2 on FOX.

Judged by chef Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, the show features more than three floors each containing a different kitchen, ranging from the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement. The ingredients available match the environment of each level. The core idea of the show is to find out which aspiring chefs can also create the best from the worst.

How can you apply in Next Level Chef season 2?

If you have the drive to establish yourself successfully as a chef in the cooking industry, then appearing in Next Level Chef season 2 is your chance to shine. The application process of the show is simple. First, you need to visit their casting website and fill out your birth date and year. Next, you have to fill in some personal information like your full name, the city and state you currently reside in, your phone number, and your email address.

This will be followed by filling out your gender and occupation details. After that, fill in your relationship status and details of kids, if any.

You will also have to provide your educational qualification along with rating your culinary skills between one and five. Moreover, contestants are required to describe their views on their passion for cooking as well.

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram links of the contestants are also be required while filling in the application. Mandatorily, contestants will have to agree to their availability for three to four weeks from September to October 2022.

Speaking about the renewal of Next Level Chef, Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment & Specials at Fox Entertainment said:

“We’re always thrilled when a new series resonates with audiences, but in this case, we’re doubly so, because this one was the first to come out of our new venture with Gordon and Studio Ramsay Global,”

He further stated:

“We’d like to thank our partners at Studio Ramsay Global, and, of course, Gordon, our talented chefs and our amazing crew, for an epic Season 1. And we know Season 2 will continue to be ‘next level’ television.”

Moreover, Masterchef Gordon Ramsay added:

“With audiences as excited about the new show as we are, we can’t wait to introduce another group of incredibly talented chefs in Season 2.”

The winner of season one of Next Level Chef was Chef Pyet DeSpain. Along with winning a $250,000 cash prize, the winner also secured herself a year-long mentorship with some of the biggest personalities in the culinary industry.

