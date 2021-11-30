Who is Stephanie “Pyet” Despain on ‘Next Level Chef’? Contestant was once homeless and out of work

Next Level Chef is the newest Gordon Ramsay show on FOX that is set to be released soon. It will feature 15 aspiring chefs who will have to overcome difficult challenges to win a $250,000 cash prize.

All set to impress, Stephanie “Pyet” Despain is a talented contestant who is a private chef by profession. She's an entrepreneur who owns a website, "Pyet’s Plate," that offers gourmet personal chef service. The company’s page also includes Despain’s recipes and sells products like berry blend and women’s T-shirts.

Although Despain succeeded in launching her business, she faced many challenges during her entrepreneurship journey. From being homeless to losing a job, the Next Level Chef contestant went through all the hardships.

In an interview, she said:

“Being homeless for four months, sleeping on friends couches until I could figure out what the next move was. Not to mention Covid-19 shutting down all food businesses recently. I lost my job as a cooking class instructor at Sur La Table. It is hard to wake up everyday with a full tank of energy and optimism when you still feel beat down from the day before.”

Despain added:

“I have to work 18 hour days prepping 200 meals then drive all over the place to deliver orders to clients just to make it, and I did it all alone too! I regret not being resourceful and not having the courage to ask for help, but we all learn through our mistakes.”

Stephanie Despain specializes in indigenous fusion cuisine

Despain goes by Pyet, which is short for Pyetwetmokwe, her inherited Native-American name. The Next Level Chef participant is also part Mexican and is currently residing in Los Angeles, CA. Thanks to her mixed culture, she specializes in indigenous fusion cuisine.

Despain has pursued her culinary education from Le'Cole Culinaire. Post that, she started her private chef business part-time while working in a car business full-time. This is how she ended up in LA in 2017 from Kansas City, KS, to pursue her dreams. The Next Level Chef contestant is one of the top 25 Private Chefs in LA.

When will ‘Next Level Chef’ premiere?

Next Level Chef is all set to air on FOX TV on January 2, 2022. The network just dropped its trailer, which shows the unique setting where the cooking competition series will be held. It is a three-storey building with a different kitchen on each floor.

Ramsay expects delicious food from the 15 talented chefs and some magical scenes to transpire as the chefs will be under immense pressure.

Next Level Chef will feature Ramsay as the host and judge alongside top-grade chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

