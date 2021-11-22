Where to watch ‘School of Chocolate’? Release date, trailer, and more about baking competition series

School of Chocolate is the newest baking competition series that is all set to premiere on Netflix. The reality show will invite eight pastry chefs from around the world to not just bake cakes but create masterpieces onscreen.

Renowned French pastry chef Amaury Guichon is the host of School of Chocolate. For those unaware, Guichon is a world-famous cake artist who not just makes pastries but brings imaginations to life.

In School of Chocolate, he will also judge and teach the participants. The official synopsis reads:

“World-renowned chocolatier Amaury Guichon mentors eight top talents hoping to take their work to the next level. Only one will win a career-changing opportunity.”

When will ‘School of Chocolate’ air?

School of Chocolate will premiere Friday, November 26, on Netflix. It is unclear whether the OTT platform will release all the episodes in one go or not.

If anyone is interested in watching School of Chocolate, then subscribe to Netflix. New subscribers will get a one-month free trial.

It’s a no elimination competition series

School of Chocolate’s format is quite different from regular baking or cooking competition series. It will include two rounds in one episode — the first will have solo challenges, and the second will be a group challenge.

Instead of criticizing participants, Guichon will advise and teach them if they struggle while competing.

As per reports, there will be no eliminations in this show. Despite eliminating a chef, Guichon will ask the contestant to sit out the next competition, and during that time, he will teach the participant some skills in which they're weak.

The winner will be chosen as per the grades awarded by Guichon, but nobody will be kicked out of the show.

Winner gets a whopping price money

The winner of School of Chocolate will get the opportunity to teach a masterclass in Guichon’s pastry school in Las Vegas. Plus, the person, who wins the first season, will get a $100,000 cash prize to start their own business.

Netflix recently dropped the School of Chocolate trailer, which shows how the contestants are mesmerized by Guichon’s creations. The video gives an idea of the pressures and challenges the chefs will be put through.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The names of School of Chocolate contestants are Amanda Miller, Cedrick Simpson, Daniel Joseph Corpuz, Juan Gutierrez, Mellisa Root, Stephanie Norcio, Thiago Silva, and Tyricia Clark.

Edited by Shaheen Banu