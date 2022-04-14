When will Below Deck Down Under Episode 7 air on Peacock? Plot, air time, and more explored

After an amusing Episode 6, fans eagerly wait for the next episode of Below Deck Down Under. Peacock’s yacht drama shows the lives of crew members dealing with personal and professional issues together.

Filmed in Australia's tropical Whitsunday Islands and Great Barrier Reef, the show has been entertaining viewers and keeping them at the edge of their seats since it started airing on March 17, 2022.

All about Below Deck Down Under Episode 7

Below Deck Down Under Episode 7 will showcase a new drama on its yacht, M/Y Thalassa, on April 14 at 3.00 am ET.

According to the plot summary of the new episode titled, The Safety Dance:

“Aesha gives Magda a second chance at service; safety issues come to a head between Captain Jason and Jamie, but when Jamie doesn't agree with the captain's orders, he tries to get the deck team on his side.”

In the previous Episode 6, titled The Tipping Point, Chef Ryan McKeown faced heat from the guests after his menu did not impress anyone. He served fish for lunch and dinner, much to the charter guest’s dislike. His slow service was also being questioned, and Aesha Scott’s behest to move things faster also went in vain.

To salvage the situation, Magda Ziomek volunteered to give a very special dance performance as a ghost of Marilyn Monroe. The third stew painted wigs gray and started performing on the dinner table.

However, the next day, the chef caved in and took requests for the meal and presented a satisfying and delicious spread. The guests then decided to have a nautical theme dinner, leaving the menu up to the chef. Yet again, the chef was left upset after guests made fun of the bland salad that he served along with giant lobsters.

Somewhere else on the deck, while putting the crane away for the evening, Jamie and Brittini Burton teased Benny, after which he stormed off, leaving his job unfinished. Later, Captain Jason Chambers reprimanded Benny for walking off the job to which he apologized.

Once the charter got over, one of the female guests tipped the entire crew except for Brittini and Tumi Mhlongo. Brittini ended up getting emotional, after which other crew members offered to pool their tips and add them to the grand total. In the end, Aesha was awarded Captain Jason‘s Disco Ball Helmet of Shame for the charter.

What drama will unfold between the captain and Jamie will be revealed on Thursday in the next episode of Below Deck Down Under on Peacock.

Edited by Shaheen Banu