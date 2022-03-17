Who is Magda Ziomek? Below Deck Down Under stewardess is a model and extreme sports addict

Viewers are set to meet an enthusiastic and good-looking bunch of yachties in the upcoming show Below Deck Down Under. Premiering on March 17 on Peacock, the show will feature fashion model and stewardess Magda Ziomek.

The stewardess has also been yachting on and off for three years. She also has a notable presence on the Cameo app and sends personalized videos and messages to her fans.

Below Deck Down Under will feature sea-faring drama and fun that takes place amidst the hustle and bustle of a cruise. Ensuring high-quality service and a great experience for the visitors will be the ultimate goal of the crew members.

Everything you need to know about Below Deck Down Under star Magda Ziomek

According to NBCU, Magda took charge of her career when she went on a vacation to Italy and discovered the yachting industry. Since then, her life has never been the same. Although she has been yachting on and off for three years, Magda believes that the travel perks of the yachting industry have been an eye-opener, and it has changed the way she views life.

Magda has also been managing her modeling career as a side hustle. Currently living in Mexico City, she has visited Miami, LA, Berlin, and Paris while modeling. Model Zone handles her contracts and work opportunities as her modeling agency.

Apart from being a traveler, Magda also introduced herself as an “extreme sports addict.” The stewardess loves to spend time surfing, skiing, snowboarding, and cycling.

The Below Deck Down Under star also loves to do yoga and travel with fellow yachties.

The first season of the show was filmed in Australia’s Whitsunday Islands. Viewers will get to watch the series for six weeks.

Edited by Siddharth Satish