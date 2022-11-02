Below Deck Adventure Season 1 Episode 1: Why are fans calling Kyle Dickard “annoying”?

Bravo’s new show, Below Deck Adventure, premiered on Tuesday, featuring nine cast members on the yacht Mercury.

The crew members included Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, chief stew Faye Clarke, stews Kasie Faddah and Oriana Schneps, Bosun Lewis Lupton and his deckhands Kyle Dickard, Michael Gilman, and Nathan Morley.

While fans praised the first episode, they found dekchand Kyle Dickard “annoying.” The Texas-born was seen being rude to colleagues and not following his superiors’ orders efficiently.

jenji @jenjihere Kyle looks like he’s gonna be a piece of annoying, know it all work. #belowdeckadventure Kyle looks like he’s gonna be a piece of annoying, know it all work. #belowdeckadventure https://t.co/PS9vzcqfEq

Kyle brought a typical cowboy attitude with a know-it-all personality, which irked his co-stars. In the first episode itself, he locked horns with fellow deckhand Nathan.

Fans slam Kyle Dickard after watching Episode 1

Viewers didn’t like Kyle Dickard’s attitude in Below Deck Adventure Season 1 Episode 1. He was seen passing inappropriate comments and mistreating his colleague.

In the latest episode, Kyle was the only crew member who annoyed Captain Kerry on his first day. As the captain was moving the yacht off the dock, Kyle blocked his view with a fender. Kerry complained about the same to Bosun Lewis Lupton.

Meanwhile, fans confessed on Twitter that they found Kyle “annoying” within a few minutes of watching Below Deck Adventure Season 1 Episode 1.

Take a look at fans’ reaction:

Kevin @MrPinkRC Kyle already feels like he’s going to annoy me like every Bravo Kyle before him #belowdeckadventure Kyle already feels like he’s going to annoy me like every Bravo Kyle before him #belowdeckadventure

TruCamp @camp_tru #BelowDeckAdventure I do not like #cowboy Kyle . He’s just trying to hard, just too much #BelowDeckAdventure I do not like #cowboy Kyle . He’s just trying to hard, just too much

Bonnie Bee @Citigirl2



#BelowDeckAdventure I feel embarrassed that Kyle is an American. He's so arrogant, clueless, and obnoxious! I feel embarrassed that Kyle is an American. He's so arrogant, clueless, and obnoxious!#BelowDeckAdventure

Adrienne Gang @AdrienneGang If I was @Capt_Kerry I would tie that giant damn fender onto Kyle and toss him overboard for that move… just sayin… #BelowDeckAdventure If I was @Capt_Kerry I would tie that giant damn fender onto Kyle and toss him overboard for that move… just sayin… #BelowDeckAdventure https://t.co/Uny4vlqQjh

Below Deck Adventure Season 1 premiere recap

The premiere episode of Bravo's Below Deck Adventure Season 1 started off on a good note. It featured the cast’s introduction and how they efficiently managed to clean the yacht before their first charter guests’ arrival.

When the crew members entered the yacht, it was untidy and things were all over the place. The team was shocked to see the condition of the boat, in which it was left by the previous crew. The Below Deck Adventure cast didn’t give up and turned the messy yacht into a luxurious stay for the guests.

Before the charter guests’ arrival, one of the stews, Oriana Schneps, fell ill. This left the interior team with just two staff members. Although they managed to provide excellent service to their guests, the deck crew was later seen helping the interior team in housekeeping. Chef Jessica, aka Jess, struggled a bit to settle in, but didn’t take much time to prepare delicious dishes.

Apart from all the good things that happened on Below Deck Adventure premiere, it also included some drama. Kyle was the highlight of the dramatic situation, which included him rushing Nathan to do his job. This made Nathan angry and the two had a heated conversation in the captain's cabin while on anchor duty.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Adventure Season 1 Episode 1, titled “Mercury Rising,” read:

“Captain Kerry takes ‘Below Deck’ on its greatest adventure yet – the cold waters of Norway! Faye joins motor yacht Mercury as chief stew with experience from all over the world as a former businesswoman, but when she finds out her team of stews knows each other, she worries how their past will serve the interior.”

It further stated:

“Chef Jess has a big appetite for wanderlust and adventure, but the remote conditions of Norway limit her provisioning options as she sizes up the storage issues on the boat as well as her new chief stew. Bosun Lewis is excited for his new opportunity to lead a team with kindness, but he’s worried his aversion to conflict will soon be tested. When it’s time for Nathan to hand over his anchor watch duties to deckhand Kyle, tensions rise and Kyle’s cowboy ways leave Nathan wondering if he will buck up or shut up.”

Next week on the Bravo show, the charter guests will continue to enjoy their time on the yacht, while chief stew Faye and chef Jess will lock horns.

Below Deck Adventure Season 1 airs new episodes every Tuesday on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

