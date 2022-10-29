What is Lewis Lupton’s job title on Below Deck Adventure? Everything to know about Bravo’s new reality TV star

Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure is all set to premiere on Tuesday, November 1, featuring a new crew sailing through Norway.

Run by Captain Kerry Titheradge, the crew will include Lewis Lupton as the bosun of the yacht. As per his job title, he is the boss of the yacht’s deckhands, including Nathan Morely, Michael Gilman, and Kyle Dickard.

Bravo’s upcoming reality TV show is Below Deck’s fourth spin-off. The others were Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Down Under. Meanwhile, fans can look forward to the new show Below Deck Adventure.

The official synopsis reads:

“Bravo takes viewers beyond the deck and off the yacht in the latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated franchise as passengers paraglide, explore caves and take extreme helicopter rides along the Norwegian Fjords."

Lewis Lupton loves traveling and sailing

Lewis Lupton will be seen supervising the deck team on yacht Mercury in Below Deck Adventure. However, it is not the first time that he has been chosen for such a role.

According to his bio on Bravo’s site, he was promoted from deckhand to the first officer (similar job profile as bosun’s) in no time in his previous job.

His Bravo profile reads:

“A graduate from the United Kingdom Sailing Academy, Lewis Lupton comes on board Mercury as bosun with experience working in the Mediterranean and an avid love for sailing. On his last yacht, he rose quickly from deckhand to first officer and is eager to work with a larger team and boat. An amiable leader, Lewis learns the hard way that it isn’t always easy to be both a boss and a friend as he manages his deck team.”

The UK native is not all work and no play. Although his Instagram has lesser posts, it shows that he loves traveling.

His Instagram feeds show that he has swam with sharks in Exumas, Bahamas, and has traveled to Milan (Italy), Long Beach (New York), and Corinth (Greece). Lewis recently had a blast at the "Y Not Festival 2022," which took place in Derbyshire, England, in October.

Meanwhile, he will be sailing through the Norwegian Fjords on Below Deck Adventure.

Lewis Lupton on Below Deck Adventure: What to expect?

Fans who have watched the Below Deck shows are aware of the difficult situations a bosun is put into. He not only manages the deck team, but also is the captain’s right hand.

In a preview for Below Deck Adventure season 1, bosun Lewis Lupton was seen getting involved in some controversial situations.

In the clip, his deckhand Kyle Dickard was seen challenging Lewis’ leadership, which might lead to a huge drama onboard. The bosun was also seen romancing stew Oriana Schneps. In one of the scenes from the preview, the two were in the jacuzzi of the yacht.

In a confessional, Lewis explained the moment and said:

“I’m not gonna kiss and tell about Oriana. But let’s just say there’s things going on under the bubbles that people can’t see.”

Meanwhile, the official description of Lewis and his team mentioned on Bravo’s site reads:

“Bosun Lewis Lupton and deckhands Nathan Morely, Michael Gilman and Kyle Dickard come together in this frigid-water region as some situations get heated when expectations aren't met and interpersonal conflicts come to a head while striving to please their guests. The yachties hit their fair share of stormy seas and come together to give the charter guests an experience of a lifetime.”

In addition to the aforementioned cast, the remaining members include chef Jessica Condy, chief stew Faye Clarke, and stew Kasie Faddah,

Below Deck Adventure season 1 will air its first episode on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo.

