Who is Jessica Condy? Below Deck Adventure chef is also a certified nutrition coach

Bravo’s new show, Below Deck Adventure, is all set to introduce new faces to the franchise’s fans. Joining the crew of yacht Mercury, Jessica Condy will be the chef onboard.

Like all the Below Deck shows, the upcoming series also has an exciting team, including the captain, chef, chief stew, bosun, and others. Jessica, aka Jess, is also a certified nutrition coach, according to her bio on Bravo’s site.

The bio reads:

“Confident, enthusiastic, hardworking and passionate about food, Chef Jessica Condy has checked off all the boxes in her career except working on cold water. She brings her expertise as a certified nutrition coach and a specialty in Mediterranean and Asian-Fusion cuisine to the demanding charter guests aboard Mercury.”

Below Deck Adventure chef Jessica Condy owns a lifestyle business

At the young age of 12, Jessica Condy found her passion for cooking. Originally from Cape Town, South Africa, the chef currently resides in Santa Monica, California. The avid traveler has quite an impressive resume, as per her LinkedIn profile.

She has received her professional chef certification from Ballymaloe Cookery School, and prior to that, Jess pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of South Africa. She is not just a certified nutrition coach but also a certified yoga teacher and health coach.

She worked as a holistic personal chef on various private yachts before joining the Mercury crew. Jess is also the founder of a catering company in Spain called Chemistry in the Kitchen and a lifestyle business in Santa Monica called Wild Wanderlust Wellness.

Going by her Instagram, Jessica seems like a person who believes in positivity and spirituality. Most of her Instagram posts have lengthy captions that include profound messages. She spreads her positivity through her own podcast channel titled Finding the Recipe to You.

In addition to all her qualities and jobs, Jess is also working on a book, titled The Chef’s Galley: Diary of a Gourmet Goddess. Meanwhile, she will be seen winning charter guests’ hearts on Bravo’s Below Deck Adventure.

The bio on the network’s site reads:

“With a strong hospitality background both on land and sea, as well as extensive experience in the Mediterranean, Chef Jessica struggles to adapt to the lack of provisions in Alesund, Norway. Though the guests are always impressed, Chef Jessica is a perfectionist, causing tension between her and the interior team.”

Below Deck Adventure season 1 cast

Jessica Condy will be the chef of Below Deck Adventure season 1. The remaining cast members include Captain Kerry Titheradge, chief stew Faye Clarke, bosun Lewis Lupton, stew Oriana Schneps, stew Kasie Faddah, and three deckhands — Michael Gilman, Kyle Dickard, and Nathan Morely.

The official description of Below Deck Adventure Season 1 reads:

“This season on Below Deck Adventure, Capt. Kerry Titheradge, a skilled captain with decades of experience in waters all over the world, keeps the crew of motor yacht Mercury in line as they cruise through the dangerously narrow yet breathtaking fjords. He tasks his team to curate the ultimate experience for their guests with excursions as they explore the Valdall Caves and paraglide in Andalsnes – all within the unpredictable cold waters of Norway.”

In addition to the upcoming show, Bravo has previously launched four spin-offs to the Below Deck franchise. The original was Below Deck, followed by Below Deck Down Under, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Meanwhile, Below Deck Adventure Season 1 will premiere on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET. Fans of the franchise should not miss this latest iteration.

Poll : 0 votes