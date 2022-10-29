Who is Captain Kerry Titheradge from Below Deck Adventure? Bravo’s new star has 30 years of experience working on boats

Bravo is all set to launch Below Deck Adventure season 1 next week. The show is a new addition to the network’s Below Deck franchise.

The upcoming reality TV series will feature crew members of the motor yacht Mercury and the captain of the boat is Kerry Titheradge. Only time will tell whether he will be able to win hearts, as the other captains did from the other Below Deck franchise shows.

According to Captain Kerry’s bio on Bravo, he has around 30 years of experience working on boats, including nearly two decades on yachts. He will be the boss of eight crew members on Below Deck Adventure 2022.

Captain Kerry Titheradge runs his own yachting business

Kerry Titheradge is not just the captain of yacht Mercury, but also the CEO and owner of Yachting Concepts. The business provides boat services such as yacht delivery and management, crew services and management, and captain services.

His bio on Bravo reads:

“With experience in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Pacific Northwest and more, Capt. Kerry Titheradge is prepared to sail the Nordic seas. A disciplined and fair leader, Capt. Kerry has nearly 30 years of experience working on boats and has spent almost two decades in yachting.”

It continues:

“When he’s not in the wheelhouse, Capt. Kerry spends time with his kids in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. This season his leadership is put to the test when a crew member becomes insubordinate early on and he must relearn to trust his team.”

Captain Kerry hails from Townsville, Australia, but currently lives in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He has two children, a son and a daughter, and is currently in a relationship with a woman whose name he hasn't revealed. However, she is seen in most of Kerry's Instagram posts, especially the ones with his children.

His bio on his company’s page mentioned the hardships the captain faced in the early phase of his life.

Born in Brisbane, Australia, Kerry grew up with a father who worked in construction and a mother who was a hairdresser. Due to his father’s job, the family moved from city to city until he turned 18.

Although Kerry started working minimal wage jobs from the age of 16, he found his calling when he became a deckhand on a parasailing boat. Since then, he has been unstoppable and has earned nearly 30 years of experience in the marine industry.

His bio further stated that he enjoys “outdoor adventure sports” and “off-road adventures,” which makes him the perfect fit for Bravo’s Below Deck Adventure.

When will Below Deck Adventure season 1 air on Bravo?

Season 1 of Below Deck Adventure is all set to air on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Captain Kerry will be the captain of yacht Mercury, which will have eight crew members — chef Jessica Condy, chief stew Faye Clarke, stews Oriana Schneps and Kasie Faddah, bosun Lewis Lupton and his deckhands Kyle Dickard, Michael Gilman, and Nathan Morely.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Adventure season 1 reads:

“Bravo takes viewers beyond the deck and off the yacht in the latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated franchise as passengers paraglide, explore caves and take extreme helicopter rides along the Norwegian Fjords.”

Captain Kerry recently made his first appearance on BravoCon as a Below Deck member. He was accompanied by the franchise’s captains, including Sandy Yawn (Below Deck Mediterranean), Lee Rosbach (Below Deck), Jason Chambers (Below Deck Down Under), and Glenn Shephard (Below Deck Sailing Yacht).

Meanwhile, Below Deck Adventure 2022 (season 1) will air new episodes every Tuesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

