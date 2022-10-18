Who is Eric Cotsen? Meet Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 charter guest as fans find him “creepy”

A new episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 aired on Bravo on Monday, October 17, featuring crew members taking care of charter guests from the previous episode.

The charter guests were Eric Cotsen and Jonathan DePaz, who were accompanied by their model friends Hannah, Amanda, Diana, and Brett. Ever since their arrival, the group has taken to going on water rides without wearing clothes. Eric, who came on board as a photographer, shot several naked pictures of the models posing on the beach.

While the guests seemed to enjoy their time on the yacht in the previous episode, the ladies among the group looked annoyed in the latest episode. They were seen feeling uncomfortable with Eric’s inappropriate remarks.

Fans also found the charter guest “creepy” and didn’t appreciate him taking pictures of the girls while they were working out.

Maria Leclerc @marialeclerc54 This is disturbing. Taking pictures while the girls are working out. This guy is so creepy. #belowdeckmed This is disturbing. Taking pictures while the girls are working out. This guy is so creepy. #belowdeckmed

Fans didn’t like the recent charter guests on Below Deck Mediterranean

On last week's episode, Eric and Jonathan arrived on the yacht along with their model friends. While the entire group was seen enjoying back then, the girls seemed uncomfortable in the show's latest installment.

At one point, stews Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder were also seen reacting in disgust to Eric’s inappropriate remarks and behavior.

Fans, too, found the recent charter weird, and deemed Eric and Jonathan to be “creeps.” Take a look at fans’ reactions:

So_You_Say @ZFrosty1 These men are creeps. And their S & M party did not go as planned. #BelowDeckMed These men are creeps. And their S & M party did not go as planned. #BelowDeckMed

Ensign🟡Chloe Trans rights🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦⚜️ @EnsignChloe This guy with the camera has zero personality beyond being creepy and dumb. #BelowDeckMediterranean This guy with the camera has zero personality beyond being creepy and dumb. #BelowDeckMediterranean

Helena Handbasket 🦄🧜‍♀️ @Helna_Handbskt This guy is no different from the "up the skirt" pervs... he just has a lot of money #belowdeckmed This guy is no different from the "up the skirt" pervs... he just has a lot of money #belowdeckmed

Tracey @traceyessential So the creepiest guests leave the largest tip...🙄 go figure #BelowDeckMed So the creepiest guests leave the largest tip...🙄 go figure #BelowDeckMed

Renee Ronero @ReneeRonero

Were the girls just nicer last week, is that how I missed this dynamic?

They're being really abrupt & acting annoyed

#belowdeckmed It seems these pervey old men, invited these hot young naked chicks on this yacht, so they could take their pictures & try to get with them?Were the girls just nicer last week, is that how I missed this dynamic?They're being really abrupt & acting annoyed It seems these pervey old men, invited these hot young naked chicks on this yacht, so they could take their pictures & try to get with them? Were the girls just nicer last week, is that how I missed this dynamic? They're being really abrupt & acting annoyed #belowdeckmed

Jen 👄👂 @JenBennsJourney

#BelowDeckMed Are the skeevy guests worth it for the big tip? For me, watching them on S5 & S7 was 2 times too many. Are the skeevy guests worth it for the big tip? For me, watching them on S5 & S7 was 2 times too many. 😬#BelowDeckMed https://t.co/sqqshEVeWg

Charlie’sMom @MaryannHoule Hello?? Can we talk about these charter guests?? Why, girls, why? These old guys give off serious creepy vibes. #belowdeckmed Hello?? Can we talk about these charter guests?? Why, girls, why? These old guys give off serious creepy vibes. #belowdeckmed

While leaving the yacht, Eric gave Captain Sandy $27,500 - the biggest tip of the season.

All we know about Eric Cotsen

Eric Cotsen described himself as a “retired entrepreneur” when he first appeared as a guest on Captain Sandy Yawn’s boat in Season 5. At the time, he had requested for a “naughty game night” and left behind a $20,000 tip.

The CEO of Neutrogena was reportedly his father, but Eric didn’t just live off on his dad’s wealth. He used to work with the Princeton Review, a college-prep company, which he later sold.

The Los Angeles native loves to travel and click photographs. According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated with a BA in Philosophy from Hamilton College. He has owned several businesses, but his last job was as an investor in his own company, Lecomp Co Inc.

His recent Instagram posts are related to his journey on Below Deck Mediterranean season 7.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 15

In the latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7, the crew members were seen snapping at each other. While Kyle and Natalya got into a fight, new deckhand Reid Jenkins made lead deckhand Courtney Veale cry.

Titled Brace for Impact, season 7 episode 15’s official synopsis reads:

“After a contentious disagreement over housekeeping, Kyle and Natalya reset when Kyle delivers a sincere apology. The charter guests lose control on Jet Skis. Reid has major regrets when he makes a joke that goes too far. The crew looks forward to blowing off steam on a night out, but the positive energy comes to a halt when an explosive argument erupts between two crew members.”

The episode ended on a cliffhanger. In the upcoming episode, the issue between Kyle, Natasha and Natalya might escalate.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 airs a new episode on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes