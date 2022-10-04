Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 13: Why are fans calling Natalya Scudder “annoying” and “exhausting”?

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean aired a brand new episode on Monday on Bravo. It featured Storm Smith lashing out at his love interest Natalya Scudder.
While the two hit it off instantly in the beginning, their pace in the relationship was different from each other. Storm wanted to go all in, while Natalya was not entirely ready to commit. Thus, the couple had a fight in the previous episode and decided to take things slow.
However, the latest episode saw Natalya interfering in Storm’s deckhand business. Fans found her “exhausting” as they felt that she was deliberately trying to create drama.
Towards the end of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 13, Storm was seen walking away from the restaurant, blaming Natalya for ruining his evening.
Fans slam Natalya for her behavior towards Storm
Viewers appreciated Nalatya for telling Storm not to bring work when everyone was out relaxing and having fun. But fans criticized her for the rude way she told him what to do.
One fan felt that she was sabotaging her relationship, while another wrote that she was behaving like a long-term girlfriend after deciding to take things slow between them.
Take a look at Below Deck Mediterranean fans’ reaction:
Natalya and Storm got into a romantic relationship within a few days after the latter arrived on board. He came as a deckhand but was later promoted to Bosun. Since his promotion, he was seen focused on his duties, which annoyed Natalya as he would only talk about his work even when they were on a date or out with friends.
In Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 13, the crew members went out for dinner after their sixth charter. While the cast was relaxing, Storm decided to have a short meeting with his two deckhands, Courtney Veale and Mzi “Zee” Dempers, about promoting one of them as the lead deckhand. After the announcement, the three arrived at the dinner table.
Mzi looked upset as he assumed Storm would make him the leader because he was working hard and was his best friend. Seeing Mzi’s disappointed expression, Natalya nagged Storm to bring work to a night out. She was constantly pointing out Storm’s mistakes and why he should not have announced the lead deck at the time as it would ruin Mzi’s night.
This made Storm angry and he just got up and stormed off. He mumbled that he was done dealing with Natalya.
Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 13 recap
Episode 13 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 welcomed a short charter, where guests arrived during lunch and left the next day after breakfast.
The charter guests were a group of seven women, in which the primary guest was Myiesha “Mye” Griffin, an IT Project Manager from Nashville, TN. She came along with her friends — Deidra, Whitney, Elizabeth, Stacie, Roniesha, and Eboni. They had requested some entertainment or performances from any local artist in Malta.
The owner of the yacht had connections in the entertainment world and thus he organized a surprise performance by Maltese pop star Destiny Chukunyere. She’s known to be the semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent Season 11 and was also a participant in the Maltese version of The X Factor Season 2.
The guests enjoyed the performance along with Chef Dave White’s food. They gave a $12,000 tip to Captain Sandy Yawn while leaving the yacht the next day.
Apart from the fun segment, the latest episode also featured drama between deckhand Jason Gaskell and Bosun Storm Smith. Jason said he wanted to quit after Storm tried to point out the issues that he was having with the deckhand. Storm informed the captain about Jason’s decision. The latter might leave in the upcoming episode.
Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 airs a new episode every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.