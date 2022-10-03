Who is Myiesha “Mye” Griffin? Meet the primary charter guest from Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 13

The sixth charter of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 is all set to arrive in the upcoming episode. A group of seven women will board the ship as guests, and make some interesting requests.

In a preview for Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 13, Captain Sandy Yawn was seen discussing the charter with chief stew Natasha Webb, Bosun Storm Smith, and chef Dave White.

The cast members will welcome primary charter guest Myiesha “Mye” Griffin along with her six close friends. In the preference sheet, the group requested the crew to organize a program by a local artist in Malta. They mentioned several dietary rules and restrictions, along with a private beach picnic.

Mye Griffin is an IT Project Manager from Nashville

According to Myiesha’s LinkedIn profile and personal blog, she likes to go by Mye Griffin. Her career profile is pretty impressive as she has tried her way into journalism, social media, sales, and IT.

With a BA degree in Broadcast Journalism and MS in Corporate and Organizational Communications Concentration, Mye started working for Sprint Nextel for over two years as a sales manager/social media ninja. She then joined the Christian Brothers University as external communications and social media coordinator. Mye further gained experience as a Communications and Marketing Manager at Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

Post 10 months, she found her dream job. In 2016, she joined Vanderbilt University as Project Manager cum Business analyst and IT Consultant and is still working there.

While Mye’s LinkedIn profile looks quite appealing, the IT project manager is not an active social media user. Meanwhile, she’ll make her debut in Below Deck Mediterranean as the primary guest.

In the preference sheet, her description reads:

“Myiesha is an IT Project Manager with an adventurous side, a ‘need for speed’ and can’t wait to play with all of the water toys! She is thrilled to be vacationing with all of her successful girlfriends and looks forward to relaxing, throwing her hair up, celebrating the successes of womanhood and wants to ‘relish in femininity’!”

She will be accompanied by six of her friends — Deidra, Whitney, Elizabeth, Stacie, Roniesha, and Eboni. The group will be treated to a surprise performance by Maltese pop star Destiny Chukunyere (Britain’s Got Talent Season 11 semi-finalist).

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 13 release date

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 cast has been lucky in terms of charter guests. So far, there has not been a group of rude charter guests on board. Mye and her friends also seem to be a friendly group, who will be featured in episode 13.

In addition to the sixth charter, the upcoming episode will also feature drama. Deckhand Jason Gaskell was seen telling Bosun Storm Smith in the previous episode that he wanted to quit. He came to the conclusion after Storm spoke to him about the issues he and the rest of the deckhands were facing due to Jason.

In the new episode, Storm will be seen informing Captain Sandy Yawn that Jason wishes to leave and that he agrees with the decision. In a sneak peek, the captain calms down Storm and requests him to handle Jason until she finds a replacement. She says the same thing to the deckhand.

Titled Charter of Destiny, Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 13’s official synopsis reads:

“A shortened charter with energetic guests puts pressure on the crew to pull out all the stops, including a surprise visit from a pop star. Tensions on the interior team continue to rise. Things get awkward and heated when Storm makes a pivotal work decision on a night out.”

The upcoming episode of Below Deck Mediterranean will air on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the show on Peacock and catch up on previous episodes on Bravo’s website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far