“Why did he sign for this?”: Below Deck Mediterranean fans slam Jason Gaskell for disrespecting Bosun Storm Smith’s commands

The recently aired Episode 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 featured Bosun Storm Smith getting annoyed with deckhand Jason Gaskell's behavior.

Previously, Jason was seen cursing his superior Storm and displaying unprofessional behavior when the latter tried to teach him. In the latest episode, the deckhand disrespected Storm's commands and claimed he was not his "dog."

Below Deck Mediterranean fans called out Jason for showcasing passive-aggressive behavior in Episode 9. They slammed him for not following the rules and not respecting Storm's orders.

In the latest installment, Bosun Storm asked him to change and eat in 15 minutes so that the next deckhand could be released in the next 15 minutes. However, Jason took 45 minutes and didn't answer Storm on the radio.

Below Deck Mediterranean fans think Jason Gaskell will be fired

In Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 9, the deck crew organized water sports and other games for the charter guests. After the games, Storm asked his deckhands to quickly sort out all the toys and equipment. Additionally, he gave Jason Gaskell 15 minutes to change and eat.

While Mzi "Zee" Dempers and Courtney Veale were waiting for their turn to change, Jason was seen taking his sweet time to return. As he returned, Storm pointed out that he was late and gave him a list of things to do.

Jason mumbled:

“Sorry I wasn’t fast enough. I’m not your dog.”

After the guests left, Jason enjoyed a drink with chef Dave White while Storm and the rest of the deckhands were working. Jason's behavior was not appreciated by fans, who thought he might get fired.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 9 recap

The latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 featured a group of charter guests from the LGBTQI+ community. The crew members, too, had fun because of them.

Third stew Kyle Viljoen was one of the most affected crew members after the guests left. He found himself attracted to one of the guests named Frank Fay. They flirted with each other and tried to contain their romance because of Kyle's job.

As per the rules of his job profile, he may get fired for getting involved with a guest. Although Captain Sandy Yawn didn't witness Kyle breaking the rule, she did call him out when he ignored work to have fun with Frank.

Episode 9 also showed chef Dave White and chief stew Natasha Webb clearing the air about their feelings towards each other. While Natasha clarified that nothing would ever happen between the two in the future, Dave mentioned that he was hurt because he had feelings for her and would take his time to get back to normal.

Titled Let Me Be Frank, the official synopsis of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 9 read:

“Natasha and Dave deal with the fallout from the Around the World dinner. The crew pulls together an over-the-top Olympic obstacle course for the guests. Special guest “Bambi” makes a surprise appearance. Kyle transgresses with a charter guest, seeking the romantic moment for which he has been longing.”

In the upcoming episode, things will get heated between Storm and Jason, while Kyle will be heartbroken as Frank's time as a charter guest ended.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 airs a new episode every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

