Who is Frank Fay? Meet Kyle Viljoen’s crush from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 8

On Monday, the cast members of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 8 welcomed a new group of charter guests on Yacht Home. Third stew Kyle Viljoen was excited to greet the group as everyone belonged to the LGBTQI+ community.

One of the guests was Frank Fay, who caught Kyle’s attention as soon as he walked toward the boat. The crew member admitted that Frank’s smile was a feature he was drawn to.

Throughout Episode 8, Kyle was seen flirting with Frank, even after knowing that it could jeopardize his job. As per the rules of Kyle’s job, he cannot get intimate or interact with any guest on a personal level. However, he couldn’t stop mingling with the group and enjoying Frank’s company.

Frank Fay is a recruitment and marketing manager from NYC

Frank Fay, who appeared in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 8, is a recruitment and marketing manager from New York City. His LinkedIn bio reads:

“Intuitive recruiter using his marketing expertise to attract and secure top talent within the tech industry.”

After graduating from Rutgers University in 2007, Frank joined MWW Group in Irvine, CA, as an account coordinator. That same year, he switched his job to an account manager position at Fusion Public Relations.

Frank has also worked as a brand manager at 1800 Postcards & Organico1800 and has been a partnerships/promotions manager at VH1 + Logo TV. He is currently working at Magna5 as a Talent Acquisition Manager.

Frank is currently dating Jared Tiller from NYC. However, he was seen flirting with Kyle Viljoen in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 8, filmed many months ago.

Kyle and Frank will be seen getting close in the upcoming episode. Only time will tell whether the third stew will get in trouble.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 8 recap

The latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 started with Captain Sandy Yawn sharing the charter guests’ preference sheet. It read that the primary guest was Adam, who would arrive to celebrate his birthday with his friends, including Frank Fay.

Chef Dave and Natasha Webb later got into an argument when she wanted to talk to him about the awkward vibe between the two. Dave clarified that she could only approach him if it were related to work. Captain Sandy intervened in the conversation and asked them to work as professionals.

On the other hand, the deckhands were seen boarding slides and trampolines for the guests. Bosun Storm Smith delegated wonderfully, despite deckhand Jason Gaskell cursing him. Courtney Veale and Mzi “Zee” Dempers were praised by Storm and Sandy for their jobs.

Apart from the Storm-Jason drama, the internal team was also seen struggling. While Natalya was working, Kyle was seen hanging out with the guests, and Natasha was busy texting her boyfriend (who was also her ex).

Natasha decided to hold a wine pairing event for the guests, but serving food simultaneously became difficult for the chef and stew Kyle. Tensions were brewing among crew members, which might turn into significant feuds in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 will air its next episode on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.

