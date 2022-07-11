Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7: Who is Kyle Viljoen and where to follow him on Instagram?

Below Deck Mediterranean is almost here and we are ready to take a dive.

This season of Bravo's popular Below Deck series show will feature captain Sandy Yawn and the crew traveling in the waters of Malta on their new 163-foot motor yacht Home. The show premieres on Monday, July 11 on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

Kyle Viljoen, an actor, recruitment officer and former flight attendant, will be seen in the role of stew on the yacht along with Natalya Scudder. He has three years of experience in the yacht industry and is available on Instagram with the username kylethebold.

Who is Below Deck Mediterranean cast member Kyle Viljoen?

Born on February 21, Kyle Viljoen is 30 years old. He was born and brought up in South Africa. He moved to New York in 2021.

The Below Deck Mediterranean cast member went to Springs Boys High School and after his senior year, he pursued a Bachelor's in Education from the University of Pretoria. He then enrolled in an EPT Aviation course, which involved studying Aeronautics and Aviation together.

He also has an Execoach certificate which makes him a SETA approved Assessor. In 2014, he graduated from the University of Pretoria with a degree in Bachelor of Education.

Kyle Viljoen has previously worked as a flight attendant/crew member for many airlines including Safair Pty Ltd, Skywise Airline, and Qatar Airways. In March 2018, he became the Director of Operations for Aviation All 4 U in South Africa.

Soon after that, in May 2018, he became the cabin crew manager and supervisor of Africa Charter Airline in Johannesburg. As a Guest Relations expert at Fireblade Aviation, Kyle got the chance to work with guests from royalty and celebrity status.

It was only in June 2019 that he got the chance to become Chief Steward and Deckhand for some motor yachts in Miami, Florida. He is currently a Recruitment Consultant for Indie Pearl and will be seen as a stew in Below Deck Mediterranean. According to his LinkedIn, he is also an actor.

He is a proud member and supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and has shared many photos of his partner Zachary on his Instagram profile. Kyle likes to travel a lot and has been to many countries like Italy, France, Bahamas and Costa Rica.

In the trailer for Below Deck Mediterranean, Kyle can be seen kissing a charter guest. He also says,

"I've never had flings with guests before."

He might get into an argument with Natalya, who can be seen telling him in the trailer,

"You are a second stew. I am a second stew. You are also responsible."

Kyle and his partner are proud pet parents of a dog named Jameson.

About Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 will take the cast in the waters of Malta to serve many charter guests throughout the season. It will be interesting to see how the captain handles the crew and an unknown place as she says in the trailer,

"This is my first time ever in Malta."

She will be accompanied by Mzi "Zee" Dempers, a deckhand, returning in Season 7. The rest of the crew members are fairly new to the audience.

The first-time members of the Below Deck cast are:

Natasha Webb

Dave White

Raygan Tyler

Natalya Scudder

Kyle Viljoen

Storm Smith

Jason Gaskell

Below Deck Mediterranean premieres on Bravo on July 11 at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far