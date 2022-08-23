Why are fans upset with Jason Gaskell from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 7?

Episode 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, which aired on August 22 on Bravo, featured deckhand Jason Gaskell trying hard to fit in.

Jason has been anti-drama since the beginning of the episode, arriving on the yacht with less experience and more expectations. When Raygan Tyler was his Bosun, he didn’t click with her. After she was fired, Storm Smith was promoted to Bosun’s position but Jason was still seen to be frustrated with him.

In the latest episode, viewers were not happy with Jason’s presence on board as they found him boring. Fans felt that he didn’t have any work ethic.

dee 🤷🏻‍♀️ 🇺🇸🇮🇪☘️ @UndaCovaRed Jason’s words to live by “Do Less” which now makes sense why he would never work with Storm again- because Storm has a very strong hustle and work ethic #belowdeckmed #BelowDeckMediterranean and Jason, well… he doesn’t Jason’s words to live by “Do Less” which now makes sense why he would never work with Storm again- because Storm has a very strong hustle and work ethic #belowdeckmed #BelowDeckMediterranean and Jason, well… he doesn’t

Jason was seen annoyed with his fellow deckhands in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 7. However, he admitted that he was trying hard to fit in and criticized Mzi “Zee” Dempers for not getting his jokes.

How fans reacted to Jason’s behavior in Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 7 showed Jason being called out by deckhand Courtney Veale for not laughing at her joke. She described him as the “tough crowd.” He later tried to crack a joke, which didn’t make his fellow deckhands laugh.

This made Jason feel out of place as he admitted his struggles with fitting in. While fans have called him “boring” on Twitter, they have also criticized him for cursing his superior.

In a preview for the next episode, Jason was seen telling Storm to “f**k off.” While the bosun didn’t appreciate his deckhand’s behavior, Mzi and Courtney were simply in shock.

Meanwhile, fans have shared their opinions about Jason on social media. Take a look at their reactions:

Desiree @dezireme2 Jason is really boring. I almost forgot that he’s there #BelowDeckMed Jason is really boring. I almost forgot that he’s there #BelowDeckMed

#belowdeckmed Jason just looks BORED. And maybe a bit boring. Jason just looks BORED. And maybe a bit boring. #belowdeckmed

T @Tiff_xoxo__ Jason really is kinda an after thought, I be forgetting he’s here lol #belowdeckmed Jason really is kinda an after thought, I be forgetting he’s here lol #belowdeckmed

Tanya @tlselle72 Jason, you realize that you are cursing at your boss??? That's not a good look if you are looking for a job!!! 🤦🏼‍♀️ #belowdeckmed Jason, you realize that you are cursing at your boss??? That's not a good look if you are looking for a job!!! 🤦🏼‍♀️ #belowdeckmed

jake^2 @HayuBravH0es I don’t like Jason. Raygan wasn’t a competent bosun, but he was very disrespectful from the jump #belowdeckmed I don’t like Jason. Raygan wasn’t a competent bosun, but he was very disrespectful from the jump #belowdeckmed

1st- realize Mzi giggles at Courtney bc he’s smitten & it’s adorable.

2nd - Raise your positive energy, bro— you’re on board with Coco now!!

#belowdeckmed #BelowDeckMediterranean Jason:1st- realize Mzi giggles at Courtney bc he’s smitten & it’s adorable.2nd - Raise your positive energy, bro— you’re on board with Coco now!! Jason: 1st- realize Mzi giggles at Courtney bc he’s smitten & it’s adorable. 2nd - Raise your positive energy, bro— you’re on board with Coco now!! #belowdeckmed #BelowDeckMediterranean

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 7 recap

The latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 didn’t bring much drama to the viewers. It showed Storm trying his level best to be a bosun. While he initially failed in the docking due to a walkie-talkie mishap, he managed to nail it on the next occasion. Captain Sandy Yawn praised the deckhands, especially Jason, who helped the yacht reach the port without hitting anything in between.

Storm was seen overthinking his work and being nervous about his new responsibilities. This might be the downfall of his relationship with second stew Natalya Scudder.

He was seen talking about his work during his first date with her, with the conversation carrying on when the pair joined their co-stars at a restaurant. Natalya looked frustrated and didn’t talk to him on the way back to the boat. In her defense, she stated that she didn’t “do emotional.”

While they struggled to keep their newfound chemistry afloat, chef Dave White and chief stew Natasha Webb’s interaction turned awkward. The two started off the season with positivity by sharing cabins and hooking up. Soon, their past hook-up secrets started troubling Dave, which resulted in their separation.

In the latest episode, Dave confessed that he was in love with Natasha, who told him that she was back together with her ex-boyfriend. Apart from relationship dramas, Episode 7 also featured Kyle Viljoen visiting the hospital due to a toothache.

Titled “For Tooth’s Sake,” the official synopsis of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 7 reads:

“The interior team has a disagreement about their priorities. Captain Sandy and the deck crew attempt a tricky night docking. Tasha breaks shocking news to a fellow yachtie. Kyle deals with an aching personal issue that affects his work. Storm and Natalya go on their first date, but things don’t go as planned.”

Viewers can re-watch the episode on Bravo’s website or check for local listings. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 airs a brand new episode every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

