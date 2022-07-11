Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7: Who is Jason Gaskell and where to follow him on Instagram?

Below Deck Mediterranean might land some crew members 'in deep water.'

Season 7 of the popular Below Deck series will premiere on Bravo on July 11 at 8 pm ET. This season, crew members will be seen serving charter guests in the waters of Malta on their new 163 foot long yacht named Home.

Jason Gaskell will serve as the deckhand on the yacht along with Storm Smith and Mzi "Zee" Dempers. Jason is the owner of the famous sailing merchandise company Sextant & Co and has over a decade's experience in finance and accounting.

Jason has a private Instagram account with the username sextantsailing.

Who is Below Deck Mediterranean cast member Jason Gaskell?

Jason currently lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA. He graduated from Purdue University in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Finance and Accounting.

Jason Gaskell has had some ownership experience before this as he was the sole proprietor of his company Gaskell Stringing Service for six years, between 2002 and 2008. In between his attempts to launch his own company, he worked as an intern for three years at Scannell Wealth Management Group, LLC.

The Below Deck Mediterranean star later switched to the field of auditing by working for Essilor and MMD Holdings as a Senior Financial Analyst and Controller. It was only in 2014 that he switched to trading and became a senior trading agent along with financial risk analyst for Ambit Energy, where he worked for six years.

He also enrolled in an MBA, Economics program in Texas A&M University- Commerce in 2018 to learn more about the financial field.

He became the director of Finance in October 2020 for Energy Monger but quit his job to start his own swimwear and sailing merchandise company called Sextant Sailing in March 2021. He is not seen in the trailer for the show.

According to his Bravo TV description, Jason left his career in commodities and finance to 'become his own skipper on a sailboat.' He spent all his free time traveling when he was in finance and that is when he took upon sailing. He has since worked for several motor boats as an apprentice, a deckhand and a captain.

Gaskell enjoys sewing and making custom swimsuits for his friends. Working on Home will be his first experience of serving charter guests on a superyacht.

About Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7

Captain Sandy Yawn and her Below Deck Mediterranean crew will take upon the waters of Malta this season with only Mzi "Zee" Dempers returning as a deckhand from the previous season.

The crew members coming on Home for the first time are:

Natasha Webb- Chief Stew

Dave White- Chef

Raygan Tyler- Bosun

Natalya Scudder- Stew

Kyle Viljoen- Stew

Storm Smith- Deckhand

Jason Gaskell- Deckhand

The series description reads,

"Captain Sandy brings 163-foot motor yacht “Home” to the pristine waters of Malta, one of the smallest and most historic archipelagos in the world."

Below Deck Mediterranean premieres on July 11 at 8 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes of the show will be released on Peacock one week before their television premiere. Episode 1 of the show is already available on Peacock's streaming website.

