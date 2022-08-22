What time will Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 7 air on Bravo? Kyle Viljoen breaks rules and more

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is all set to air a brand new episode on Bravo on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET. While chef Dave White and chief stew Natasha Webb’s drama continues, third stew Kyle Viljoen will be seen breaking the rules.

Kyle had previously complained to Natasha about tooth pain, but she had taken no action. In Episode 7, he will be seen crying in front of Captain Sandy Yawn due to pain. The third stew will be sent to the hospital for treatment but will return to his duties soon after. He later socialises with charter guests, which is against the rules.

Meanwhile, Natasha is back with her ex-boyfriend after breaking Dave’s heart. She will inform the chef about her relationship status in the upcoming episode. In addition to Kyle, Dave, Natasha, and Captain Sandy, the cast members of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 include second stew Natalya Scudder, Bosun Storm Smith, and his deckhands — Mai “Zee” Dempers, Jason Gaskell, and Courtney Veale.

Episode 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 release date

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 7 will air on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo. The episode will later be available on the network’s website and also on Peacock.

Those who do not have access to the channel can watch it by logging in to various TV service providers, including dish, Xfinity, DirecTV Stream, Stream, Sparklight, WOW, and Philo.

What to expect from the new episode?

Once Kyle gets better, he will return to the yacht to greet a new group of charter guests. The interior team will arrange a wine pairing with Chef Dave's dishes at their request. Natasha will handle the wine, and Kyle will bring food to the table, heightening the tension.

Kyle will be irritated with Natalya Scudder, according to the preview. He'll also be seen accepting charter guests' invitations to the PJ party, where Kyle, guests, and Natasha will party until 2 a.m.

Natasha can be seen worried in the clip as the group makes a lot of noise. She is concerned that Captain Sandy will discover Kyle stayed up and socialised with the guests. She was also seen texting her boyfriend in the preview.

Another scene showed the crew going out to eat and drink at a restaurant. While Natasha was seen avoiding Dave, Storm Smith overheard the chief stew telling her that he had rekindled his relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 7 is titled For Tooth’s Sake and its official synopsis reads:

“The interior team has a disagreement about their priorities. Captain Sandy and the deck crew attempt a tricky night docking. Tasha breaks shocking news to a fellow yachtie. Kyle deals with an aching personal issue that affects his work. Storm and Natalya go on their first date, but things don’t go as planned.”

Earlier, Captain Sandy made Storm the Bosun after Raygan Tyler was fired from the job. Storm was seen in a sneak peek of Episode 7 concerned about his new responsibilities after Tyler was sent home for being unprofessional. His overthinking is jeopardizing his date with Natalya.

Meanwhile, Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 airs a new episode every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

