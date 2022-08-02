Why are fans criticizing Raygan Tyler on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 4?

The latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 aired on Monday, August 1, 2022, on Bravo at 8:00 pm ET. The central focus of Episode 4 was motor yacht Home’s Bosun Raygan Tyler.

The new addition to the crew might not end up working for Captain Sandy Yawn. Ever since her first day on the show, Raygan has been deemed unprofessional, and many fans believe she lacks leadership qualities. She was previously bashed by fans for taking multiple smoke breaks. In the previous episode, the captain tried to reconcile with her and make her understand the kind of commitment a bosun’s job required.

However, it seems that her words have gone in one ear and out the other. In Episode 4, Raygan is seen taking a lunch break amid the mismanagement and chaos on the deck. While her deckhands kept asking her for guidance, she was seen eating calmly and switching off her walkie-talkie.

Viewers were shocked to see the bosun continuing to remain unprofessional despite Captain Sandy's warnings.

Here’s what Below Deck Mediterranean fans have to say about Raygan

Below Deck Mediterranean Episode 4 Season 7 began with Captain Sandy Yawn telling Raygan that she needed to work harder. Raygan told the captain that she would do better and would not give her reasons to complain. Although Raygan confessed that she felt her job was on the line, she was not seen taking any initiative.

Her deckhands were left clueless with no leader to consult for help at several points during the episode. In her absence, Storm Smith took charge and managed the deck. However, things went sideways when Sandy assigned Raygan to watch the stern and guide her while she parked her yacht in the marina. After the bosun boasted about her stern-watching abilities, she miscalculated the distance, and this led to the captain hitting a mooring buoy. No damage was done, but Sandy was furious.

Sandy’s emotions were shared by Below Deck Mediterranean fans as well. They slammed Raygan on Twitter.:

Nikki Gist @NikkiNic9384 Raygan just chilling w this quesadilla while the deck crew runs around. She is the worst #belowdeckmed Raygan just chilling w this quesadilla while the deck crew runs around. She is the worst #belowdeckmed https://t.co/DlpbmROL8g

G Nice @Gnice9000 #belowdeckmed Raygan is clearly over her head. This is painful to watch. #belowdeckmed Raygan is clearly over her head. This is painful to watch.

DatelessRealityTVJunkie @DatelessJ #belowdeckmed For a bosun, Raygan sure seems to spend a lot of time #BelowDeck #BelowDeck Mediterranean For a bosun, Raygan sure seems to spend a lot of time #BelowDeck . #belowdeckmed #BelowDeckMediterranean

wagrobanite @wagrobanite #BelowDeckMediterranean I do not understand how Rygen (or however she spells her name) isn't fired yet. She is just absolutely awful. If she was on Capt Lee's boat, she'd be done already #belowdeckmed I do not understand how Rygen (or however she spells her name) isn't fired yet. She is just absolutely awful. If she was on Capt Lee's boat, she'd be done already #belowdeckmed #BelowDeckMediterranean

Stefanie Nordberg @blackdogsMT Raygan is not cutting it. Don't know if she gets it, but wow....smoke breaks, ewww, no leadership, just bad. #BelowDeckMed Raygan is not cutting it. Don't know if she gets it, but wow....smoke breaks, ewww, no leadership, just bad. #BelowDeckMed

JM House @JMHouse9 Raygan is basically worthless and has no clue what shes doing. #belowdeckmed Raygan is basically worthless and has no clue what shes doing. #belowdeckmed

Desiree @dezireme2 No Raygan, captain Sandy said you’re not organized not we. #BelowDeckMed No Raygan, captain Sandy said you’re not organized not we. #BelowDeckMed

Will Raygan be fired from Below Deck Mediterranean?

Captain Sandy Yawn was already annoyed with Raygan’s unprofessionalism, so she began the search for a new bosun after the mooring buoy incident. She was seen sending out a text that read:

“I need a new bosun. Anyone available?”

The response stated that there were no new bosuns available at the moment. Captain Sandy then called upon deckhand Storm and appreciated his leadership qualities as he jumped in to make things right when needed.

Raygan, on the other hand, was seen taking on the incident quite lightly. She stated that it wasn’t too bad because no damage was done, leaving the captain even more frustrated.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger with Sandy calling Raygan to her cabin. Judging from the captain’s expression, the news she was about to deliver didn’t seem to be positive.

Apart from Raygan, deckhand Jason Gaskell also appeared to be unhappy with the tasks he was given. As it was his first time on a yacht, he was taking time to learn the ropes and was having some trouble doing so.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 4 also saw a young group of charter guests leaving the yacht. Although they were an "annoying group," they left a $19,000 tip for the crew.

As far as relationships are concerned, chef Dave White was disappointed with Natasha Webb’s behavior. The latter also appeared to be concerned about the awkward situation between her and the chef. On the other hand, Natalya Scudder and Storm Smith were seen flirting with each other.

Viewers can watch the episode again on Bravo’s site or check local TV listings for repeat telecasts. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 airs a new episode every Monday at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo.

