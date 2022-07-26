Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 3: Why do fans think Natasha Webb is “playing games” with chef Dave White?

Episode 3 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 started with crew members partying hard the night before their third charter. However, some tension was seen rising between chief stew Natasha Webb and chef Dave White during the night.
While the crew was out, Natasha ignored Dave and flirted with deckhand Jason Gaskell. This led to a brief spat between the two hunks but was resolved quickly the next morning. Dave was seen hurt by the way Natasha was treating him.
In a previous episode, the two had revealed that they had been intimate in their previous job. The chief stew had asked Dave to keep it a secret, since at the time she was in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, and was concerned that he would reveal the secret to the crew members.
After ignoring him the entire evening, she hooked up with Dave the next day in their cabin. Her behavior didn’t sit well with Below Deck Mediterranean fans, who felt that she was playing games with the chef’s feelings.
Fans slam Natasha Webb on Twitter and ask her to make up her mind about Dave
In Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 3, Natasha Webb initially avoided talking to Dave White the night before their third charter. She even slept in a guest’s room and not in the cabin they share. Dave was seen crying himself to sleep.
The next morning, the chef apologized to Natasha for his behavior, who later hooked up with him. While Dave wanted to become exclusive, she got annoyed every time someone teased them.
This made viewers think that Natasha was using Dave for her own benefit. They called her out for not toying with Dave's feelings and being unable to take a stand on whether she wants the relationship or not. Check out some of their reactions:
Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 3 recap
The third episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 was majorly focused on Dave and Natasha’s drama alongside bosun Raygan Tyler’s unprofessionalism.
Initially, Dave and Natasha were seen having trouble making a simple conversation as the latter avoided him. Later, the two reconciled but the chief stew was still not ready to be in a relationship with the chef.
Raygan, on the other hand, was on the receiving end of Captain Sandy Yawn's wrath. The bosun woke up late due to a hangover and didn’t instruct her deckhand on what to do. Seeing the schedule in chaos, captain Sandy was upset with Raygan and called her out for making excuses and not doing her job.
The official synopsis of Episode 3, titled A Whole Yacht of Scandal, read:
“Two yachties are forced to confront their complicated past as Natalya pressures them about the status of their relationship. After a night of letting loose, a crew member on the exterior is worse for the wear, forcing others to pick up the slack. When a group of young charter guests come to party, the crew races to keep up with them. The bosun feels the pressure to perform when the deck team struggles to get the toys out in time.”
Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 welcomed their third charter on board. Primary guest Kelly, a real estate agent, boarded the yacht "Home" with two other primary guests, Noah and Tommy, alongside their friends. They were a bunch of young people who were seen throwing tantrums when chef Dave cooked seafood, despite liking the dish. Tommy and Noah annoyed the crew members as they were drunk and making loud noises at night.
The upcoming episode will feature the guests as well. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 airs a new episode at 8 pm ET on Bravo every Monday.