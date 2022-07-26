Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 3: Why do fans think Natasha Webb is “playing games” with chef Dave White?

Episode 3 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 started with crew members partying hard the night before their third charter. However, some tension was seen rising between chief stew Natasha Webb and chef Dave White during the night.

While the crew was out, Natasha ignored Dave and flirted with deckhand Jason Gaskell. This led to a brief spat between the two hunks but was resolved quickly the next morning. Dave was seen hurt by the way Natasha was treating him.

In a previous episode, the two had revealed that they had been intimate in their previous job. The chief stew had asked Dave to keep it a secret, since at the time she was in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend, and was concerned that he would reveal the secret to the crew members.

After ignoring him the entire evening, she hooked up with Dave the next day in their cabin. Her behavior didn’t sit well with Below Deck Mediterranean fans, who felt that she was playing games with the chef’s feelings.

Fans slam Natasha Webb on Twitter and ask her to make up her mind about Dave

In Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 3, Natasha Webb initially avoided talking to Dave White the night before their third charter. She even slept in a guest’s room and not in the cabin they share. Dave was seen crying himself to sleep.

The next morning, the chef apologized to Natasha for his behavior, who later hooked up with him. While Dave wanted to become exclusive, she got annoyed every time someone teased them.

This made viewers think that Natasha was using Dave for her own benefit. They called her out for not toying with Dave's feelings and being unable to take a stand on whether she wants the relationship or not. Check out some of their reactions:

IWedFred @IWedFred



Also Tash: Dave, can you come down to our cabin and hop in the shower with me?



#BelowDeckMed Tash to Dave: I need to work on myself. This isn't going to work between us.Also Tash: Dave, can you come down to our cabin and hop in the shower with me? #BelowDeckMed iterranean Tash to Dave: I need to work on myself. This isn't going to work between us.Also Tash: Dave, can you come down to our cabin and hop in the shower with me?#BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterranean

K_Pike ⚓ @swimpike Watching Dave cry in bed kills my soul. Natasha just tell everyone you’re dating, omg. I can’t. #BelowDeckMediterranean Watching Dave cry in bed kills my soul. Natasha just tell everyone you’re dating, omg. I can’t. #BelowDeckMediterranean

FredUp @FredUp05418174



#BelowDeckMed Ohhhhh, man. Feelin' bad for Chef Dave. With their history, if Tash didn't want a future, she never should have agreed to being bunkmates. Ohhhhh, man. Feelin' bad for Chef Dave. With their history, if Tash didn't want a future, she never should have agreed to being bunkmates. #BelowDeckMed

Jen 👄👂 @JenBennsJourney Tash flirting with Jason right in front if Dave = What not to do in a relationship 101. #belowdeckmed Tash flirting with Jason right in front if Dave = What not to do in a relationship 101. #belowdeckmed https://t.co/tO8esguZde

Novel_Flower @tammalou92 Why is Tash playing with Dave's mind? Tbh, I'm over their storyline, but he's too good for her anyways. They need to not be roommates, he needs to move on and she needs to stop being a twat #BelowDeckMed Why is Tash playing with Dave's mind? Tbh, I'm over their storyline, but he's too good for her anyways. They need to not be roommates, he needs to move on and she needs to stop being a twat #BelowDeckMed

Brittany @BrittanyFife73 Natasha is trying so hard to act like she doesn’t care, that it is sooooo obvious she does. #BelowDeck #BelowDeck Med #BelowDeck Mediterranean Natasha is trying so hard to act like she doesn’t care, that it is sooooo obvious she does. #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterranean https://t.co/ZnedCuEkJ4

BelowDeckJohn @BelowDeckJohn Dave's crying, Tash is sleeping in the guest cabin. this "relationship" is off to a rocky start. Might need the stabilizers. #belowdeck #belowdeck med Dave's crying, Tash is sleeping in the guest cabin. this "relationship" is off to a rocky start. Might need the stabilizers. #belowdeck #belowdeckmed

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 3 recap

The third episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 was majorly focused on Dave and Natasha’s drama alongside bosun Raygan Tyler’s unprofessionalism.

Initially, Dave and Natasha were seen having trouble making a simple conversation as the latter avoided him. Later, the two reconciled but the chief stew was still not ready to be in a relationship with the chef.

Raygan, on the other hand, was on the receiving end of Captain Sandy Yawn's wrath. The bosun woke up late due to a hangover and didn’t instruct her deckhand on what to do. Seeing the schedule in chaos, captain Sandy was upset with Raygan and called her out for making excuses and not doing her job.

The official synopsis of Episode 3, titled A Whole Yacht of Scandal, read:

“Two yachties are forced to confront their complicated past as Natalya pressures them about the status of their relationship. After a night of letting loose, a crew member on the exterior is worse for the wear, forcing others to pick up the slack. When a group of young charter guests come to party, the crew races to keep up with them. The bosun feels the pressure to perform when the deck team struggles to get the toys out in time.”

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 welcomed their third charter on board. Primary guest Kelly, a real estate agent, boarded the yacht "Home" with two other primary guests, Noah and Tommy, alongside their friends. They were a bunch of young people who were seen throwing tantrums when chef Dave cooked seafood, despite liking the dish. Tommy and Noah annoyed the crew members as they were drunk and making loud noises at night.

The upcoming episode will feature the guests as well. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 airs a new episode at 8 pm ET on Bravo every Monday.

