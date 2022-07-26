Why was Captain Sandy upset with Raygan Tyler in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 3? Fans call bosun “clueless”

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 aired a new episode on Monday on Bravo, featuring a lot of drama among the cast members.

Episode 3 started with the crew members getting drunk and dancing their hearts out the night before their third charter this season. Bosun Raygan Tyler was seen getting super drunk, which made it difficult for her to report for her duty on time the next day.

She seemed out of focus as she sat with the captain, chief stew, and chef to discuss the next charter guests’ schedule. Captain Sandy Yawn was disappointed with her for being unprofessional and asked why she was not on the deck. In response, Raygan said that she was sick. Sandy stated it’s called a hangover, to which the bosun exclaimed that it might be food poisoning, however, Sandy didn’t believe her.

Fans, too, didn’t appreciate Raygan’s behavior in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 3. They called her “clueless.”

Below Deck Mediterranean fans think Raygan Tyler is not responsible

In Episode 3, all the crew members were seen working despite being hungover as charter guests were scheduled to arrive on board. But the deckhands were left clueless as bosun Raygan Tyler was still sleeping.

Deckhand Jason Gaskell was furious at Raygan as he was not appropriately instructed about what to do. Mzi “Zee” Dempers tried to manage the work until Raygan showed up, all confused and hungover. Captain Sandy was unhappy with the chaos because the bosun couldn’t handle her team.

She later asked Mzi, who worked with Sandy in previous seasons, about the situation. He told her that Jason was working with the water toys for the first time and that he was not instructed by Raygan on how to put them on the charging device. He pointed out that the bosun gave no direction/instruction to her team.

Throughout the episode, Sandy called out Raygan for not doing her job correctly. She even gave her an ultimatum and asked her not to make excuses.

Below Deck Mediterranean fans were also upset with Raygan and slammed her for not being responsible. Here’s how they reacted:

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



Sandy: You need to figure out your own weaknesses. That's where you're struggling - not them.



Sandy: You need to figure out your own weaknesses. That's where you're struggling - not them.

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



Raygan: I was sick.



Sandy: That's called a hangover.



Raygan: It could be food poisoning too.



Sandy: Naaaaah. It's a hangover.



Sandy: Where were you?
Raygan: I was sick.
Sandy: That's called a hangover.
Raygan: It could be food poisoning too.
Sandy: Naaaaah. It's a hangover.

Serenitea🌻🌻🌻 @serenitea53 #BelowDeck Raygan needs to stop telling everyone she knows what she is doing when she clearly does not, I doubt she was a legit captain; her shifty meter calling caused sandy to hit the dolphin ... 🤦‍♀️ #belowdeckmed Mediterranean #BelowDeck Raygan needs to stop telling everyone she knows what she is doing when she clearly does not, I doubt she was a legit captain; her shifty meter calling caused sandy to hit the dolphin ... 🤦‍♀️ #belowdeckmed #BelowDeckMediterranean #BelowDeck

LilBravoB*tch✨ @lilbravobitch33 #BelowDeckMediterranean Pheewwwww captain sandy H A T E S Raygan I’m rolling at episode 3 lmao we can expect she’ll be fired soon but I’m enjoying every moment of this chaos until then Pheewwwww captain sandy H A T E S Raygan I’m rolling at episode 3 lmao we can expect she’ll be fired soon but I’m enjoying every moment of this chaos until then 😌#BelowDeckMediterranean https://t.co/78liNcSDw3

What did Captain Sandy expect from Raygan Tyler?

Episode 3 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 focused on showing how bosun Raygan Tyler was unsuitable for the job. Her deckhands were unhappy with her as they were left clueless with no one guiding them. Jason was seen getting involved in an argument with her when she tried to blame him for her unprofessionalism.

Captain Sandy noticed Raygan’s irresponsible behavior in episode 3 and discussed the same with deckhand Mzi. In a confessional, she explained what she expected from her bosun.

Sandy said:

“Mzi’s done a season with me, so he understands what I expect from my crew. And the bosun’s job is to teach her deck crew. You have to be able to lead your team. And that means giving them directions. Raygan’s not really demonstrating leadership. At this point, I am just hoping to get through this charter.”

Meanwhile, Raygan realized she was in trouble and tried to work seriously. Only time will tell whether Captain Sandy will keep the bosun or bring someone new.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 airs a new episode every Monday at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.

