Who are Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell? Fans’ verdict is out on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 deckhands

Captain Sandy Yawn returned to Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 aboard a 163-foot motoryacht, Home, with two new deckhands - Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell – along with season 6 deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers.

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean premiered on July 11, 2022, at 8/7c on Bravo, and fans have given their verdicts about the show, especially about the deckhands. So far, fans are impressed with the new deckhands and the friendship between Storm Smith and Mzi "Zee" Dempers.

FredUp @FredUp05418174

Mzi and Storm bring such positive energy!!!!!

#BelowDeckMed YAY!!! The episode is SAVED!!!Mzi and Storm bring such positive energy!!!!! YAY!!! The episode is SAVED!!!Mzi and Storm bring such positive energy!!!!!#BelowDeckMed

Fans react to Below Deck Mediterranean deckhands

In the first episode, the yacht was short-staffed as two deckhands, Storm Smith and Mzi "Zee" Dempers, joined the crew the next day. As the yacht sailed through a new destination, Malta, Bosun Raygan Tyler was shown dumping all her work on the only available deckhand, Jason Gaskell.

While fans felt for Jason for doing all the work, they also lauded Storm and Mzi’s friendship shown in Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 1.

That’s My Opinion @OllieTwist17 I love that Mzi is going to have a bff on board with storm. He’s just so nice that he needs an ally to deal with this bosun #BelowDeckMed I love that Mzi is going to have a bff on board with storm. He’s just so nice that he needs an ally to deal with this bosun #BelowDeckMed https://t.co/ccFRYqLKBj

Jenn @jennellens So Mzi and Storm are long time friends. They’re obviously trying to recreate the Colin/Gary Bromance from sailing. #BelowDeckMed So Mzi and Storm are long time friends. They’re obviously trying to recreate the Colin/Gary Bromance from sailing. #BelowDeckMed

What.Does.The.Nanny.Do. @jenm1015 Oh ok, his NAME is Storm. I thought Sandy said Mzi and a storm were coming #BelowDeckMed Oh ok, his NAME is Storm. I thought Sandy said Mzi and a storm were coming #BelowDeckMed https://t.co/UwDSzpMn6i

✨ Dana ✨ @danalynne18 #BelowDeckMed I feel bad for Jason! Carrying heavy suitcases and his Bosun doesn’t even try I feel bad for Jason! Carrying heavy suitcases and his Bosun doesn’t even try😢 #BelowDeckMed

That’s My Opinion @OllieTwist17 If sandy doesn’t fire the bosun, Jason will throw her off the boat himself and no one will blame him #BelowDeckMed If sandy doesn’t fire the bosun, Jason will throw her off the boat himself and no one will blame him #BelowDeckMed

Adrienne Gang @AdrienneGang Jason… I feel your frustration. Breathe. I don’t think Raygan is going to be your boss for long… #BelowDeckMed Jason… I feel your frustration. Breathe. I don’t think Raygan is going to be your boss for long… #BelowDeckMed https://t.co/D2TjkGJak1

Tina @lostdogs20

#BelowDeckMed Thank goodness for Jason, Raygan is no help. Thank goodness for Jason, Raygan is no help.#BelowDeckMed

All about Below Deck Mediterranean's new deckhands

Storm Smith

Born and raised in South Africa, Storm Smith is one of the new deckhands of Below Deck Mediterranean who will be responsible for all deck-related chores.

The self-proclaimed “modern-day pirate” fell in love with the sea and boats at a very young age and decided to turn his hobby into a career after trying different professions. From culinary school to film school, he tried his hand at everything but eventually decided to turn to the yachting industry.

He loves spending most of his time outdoors in the lap of nature, at the beach either fishing or surfing. He has even worked as a surf guide in Sumatra.

Since finding his true calling, Smith has worked on boats up to 240 feet. He is also a childhood friend of fellow Below Deck Mediterranean deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers.

Jason Gaskell

After working in finance for 10 years, Jason Gaskell found his true passion for sailing and has since then worked as an apprentice, dockhand, and captain for many companies. Home will be his first superyacht experience, and he will be working alongside Chef Dave.

According to his Bravo profile, the deckhand is:

“A jack of all trades, who’s also skilled in sewing and embroidery and enjoys making custom swimsuits for his friends.”

The Florida Keys resident also owns his own clothing company, Sextant & Co., with has nautical-themed merchandise.

Gaskell loves to travel and explore new places. His Instagram is full of pictures from his adventures from the French Alps to the crystal clear waters of the Seychelles.

Returning deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers

With a friendly and hard-working attitude, Mzi "Zee" Dempers is returning on season 7 of the reality show.

The South Africa native was adopted when he was 3 years old. Following in the footsteps of his two brothers, who are in the yachting industry as Captain and Chief Officer, Zee joined the industry and works as a deckhand. He completed his education in Cape Town.

His childhood friend, Storm Smith is also joining the show. Speaking about having his childhood friend on a yacht, he told The List:

“Really, right until the end, we didn't know what was happening with each other ... First, we saw each other at our visa appointments. South Africa, Italy, and Malta, do everything through the same embassy."

He continued:

"And then at the airport, it was like, 'Okay, we're going on the same journey here.' It really was special. To have somebody who you've known throughout your whole life does make a difference.”

Tune in to Bravo to watch Below Deck Mediterranean and witness all the drama on the yacht.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far