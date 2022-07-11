Who is Storm Smith? Below Deck Mediterranean crew member calls himself "modern day pirate"

It's sea time as Below Deck Mediterranean is taking everyone to the seas of Malta on their new 163-foot motor yacht Home. The popular Below Deck franchise series will premiere on Bravo on July 11 at 8 pm ET.

Storm Smith will appear on the show and work at Home as a deckhand alongside Jason Gaskell and Mzi "Zee" Dempers. Storm fell in love with sailing as a child and has been working in the seas ever since. He calls his bald look with a moustache and his overall style to be similar to that of "a modern day pirate."

Who is Below Deck Mediterranean cast member Storm Smith?

Storm Smith was born and raised in South Africa, where he spent most of his time on the beach. He used to spend most of his time surfing or fishing. Soon enough, he fell in love with boats and the sea lifestyle and chose to form his look resembling that of a 'modern day pirate'.

He tried to enter fields that were not related to swimming, like enrolling in culinary school and film school, but failed to forget the sea lifestyle. He took upon yachting at the time and also started to ‘surf guide’ others in Sumatra. He has worked on several boats and yachts since then, combing together his surfing and diving-centric skills.

According to Bravo, he has had experience working in boats that are up to 240 feet long. He lives in Cape Town. His description reads,

"When faced with drama, his defense mechanism is to make light of the situation, but he has no issue taking hold of the ropes when things get out of hand."

According Mzi’s interview with E! News, he and Storm have been friends since childhood. He is currently in Italy celebrating his girlfriend Chloe Griffin’s birthday. According to his Instagram, he is still involved in many adventurous sports like diving, sailing, surfing and trekking. He has been to several tourist spots, including Kaaimanas, Zululand, Yosemite, Canouan, Saint Barta and Saint Martin.

He is the co-founder of The Dark Sea, which manufactures and sells unisex jewelry in South Africa.

More about Below Deck Mediterranean

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean will feature two returning cast members from the previous season, Captain Sandy Yawn and deckhead Mzi "Zee" Dempers, as well as seven new crew members, Stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen, Deckhands Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell, Bosun Raygan Tyler and Chief Stew Natasha Webb, and Chef Dave White.

In the trailer for the show, a relationship between Chef Dave and Stew Natasha has been hinted at. Their might be a dramatic yacht moment, as the entire yacht can be seen tilting and a lot of items, including plates, have been seen falling in the trailer.

The series description reads,

"Captain Sandy brings 163-foot motor yacht "Home" to the pristine waters of Malta, one of the smallest and most historic archipelagos in the world."

Below Deck Mediterranean premieres on July 11 on Bravo at 8 pm ET. Episodes of the show will be available on the network's website and application.

New episodes of the show will be made available on Peacock's streaming website one week before the television premiere.

