Who is Dave White? Below Deck Mediterranean chef has climbed Mount Everest

British chef Dave White is all set to showcase his cooking skills in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, which is set to premiere on Monday, July 11, at 8 PM ET/PT on Bravo.

Dave White is an adrenaline junkie who loves to spend his time outdoors, trying out various sports. He has climbed Mount Everest and is planning to do so again next year. Below Deck Mediterranean will not only showcase his culinary skills but will also present a potential romance between chief stew Natasha Webb and him.

What do we know about Below Deck Mediterranean chef Dave White?

UK-born Dave White has worked as a Head Chef on several boats over the last seven years. He will now be seen showcasing his culinary skills in the seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean. According to his Bravo profile, the chef “prides himself on plating, flavor and presentation.”

White has worked in London’s most prestigious kitchens but got hooked on working in the yachting industry after falling in love with the combination of cooking and adventure. He is also the co-owner of two France-based restaurants, namely Method Kitchen & Bar, and Surfing Kitchen & Beach Bar.

When not working in the kitchen, he loves to travel around the world and engage in various adventure sports. As per his Instagram, White has visited California, France, and Peru, among other places. Moreover, he has climbed Mount Everest, tried skydiving, and competed in pro skiing competitions.

He was injured in December 2021, and broke his neck. However, he plans to attempt to summit Mount Everest and raise awareness for mental health in 2023, as per his Instagram.

He had earlier planned to summit Mount Everest in April 2022 to raise money for the mental health nonprofit CALM, but White had to postpone his plans due to the accident.

Instead of losing hope, he diverted his energy to cooking for Ukraine refugees. He also provides aid across Europe. In April 2022, White traveled with Chief Eric Gephart to the Ukrainian-Polish border to feed refugees who were displaced due to Russia's February invasion.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 will showcase his budding romance with Chief Stew Natasha Webb. He immediately impresses Captain Sandy with his skills on the show and sets high expectations. He plans to serve exemplary dishes only over the course of the season.

However, his official bio points out that “he struggles to hold on to a shocking secret from his past." As emotions bottle up within him, his job might just be at risk.

All about Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 will debut next week with Captain Sandy Yawn taking control of the superyacht, 'Home,' and sailing across the coast of Malta, one of the smallest and most historic archipelagos in the world. Another familiar face who will join the captain is Season 6's fan-favorite Deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers.

The rest of the crew are all new faces. They include Jason Gaskell (Deckhand), Storm Smith (Deckhand), Natasha Webb (Chief Stew), Kyle Viljoen (Second Stew), Natalya Scudder (Third Stew), and Raygan Tyler (Bosun).

The season premieres with a supersized episode on Monday, July 11, on Bravo. Viewers can also watch every episode on Peacock a week before it airs.

