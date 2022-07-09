Who is Natasha “Tasha” Webb from Below Deck Mediterranean? Chief stew is a certified nail technician

Below Deck Mediterranean will return with its Season 7 and premiere on July 11 on Bravo. The crewmates will be joining captain Sandy Yawn in Malta this time on a brand new motor yacht called Home.

Only two crew members will return from the previous season: captain Sandy Yawn and Mzi "Zee" Dempers. Natasha Webbs will join the cast as Chief Stew. The 25-year-old from London is a barista, a well-trained make-up and nail artist, and has worked in the yacht industry for a decade.

Who is Below Deck Mediterranean star Natasha Webbs?

Natasha grew up in the English countryside of West Yorkshire. She joined the Majorettes team as a child, which combines dancing and baton twirling, and was a member for 9 years. According to Titania’s website, she still has that baton on her board.

She graduated from Craven College in Skipton with a Diploma in Travel and Tourism. The Below Deck Mediterranean star has worked as a golf caddy, bartender, nanny, schoolteacher and actress before joining the yacht industry.

She currently owns a yacht recruitment company called Indie-Pearl. The company was founded by Natasha in 2021 and it aims to provide the best available crew members on yachts. Job positions vary from engineer to chief stew.

After completing college, Natasha traveled through America then Europe and finally went to Spain, where she lived for 6 years. Natasha plans to settle down in Mallorca, Spain later on in life and wants to open her own Barista coffee house/ training school.

Natasha has worked aboard yachts for over ten years, including MY Devotion 28m, MY Unicorn 54m, Saint Nicolas 70m, and Titania. According to Titania's official website, her interests include golf, dancing, fitness, beauty therapy, baking and mixology. She is fluent in both English and Spanish.

She initially started working on smaller yachts before earning the position of Chief Stew on a 100 plus meter yacht. She has also planned many themed parties and coordinated talent shows in her previous jobs. According to Bravo, she is,

"Always ready to welcome charter guests with a charming smile and a craft cocktail, she prides herself on her leadership style that is equal parts fair and flare."

According to Nataha’s Linkedin, she has done many professional courses on bartending, valet services, yacht training, food safety, barista and diving. She also knows how to do three forms of massages: Swedish, Hot Stone and Indian head, which she learnt from Next Step Beauty Academy.

Natasha has learnt many makeover skills, including skin care, waxing, make-up, threading and bridal hair, from Kent Beauty School. She has a lifeguard certificate from the American Red Cross.

In the trailer of Below Deck Mediterranean, Natasha can be heard saying,

"When s**t hits the fan, the best thing to do is feed them alcohol."

Her goal on the yacht, to ensure that the charter guests get everything they need, may be jeopardised this season due to her new relationship with Chef Dave. Questioning their relationship, Sandy says in the trailer,

"The Chief Stew and the Chef have to work well together. It permeates through the boat."

Tune into Bravo on July 11 at 8 pm ET to find out how Natasha and her new lover work out their professional and personal boundaries in Below Deck Mediterranean.

