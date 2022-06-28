Who were the special guests on The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich Episode 3?

HGTV's home renovation show, The Great Giveback, featuring Melissa McCarthy and her cousin Jenna Perusich, was back with another episode on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET.

Each episode shows the two "design-obsessed" women doing surprise home makeovers for people who have selflessly worked towards the betterment of society.

Individuals who receive home makeovers on the show are nominated by their family members as a reward for their contributions.

The official synopsis of The Great Giveback reads:

"Propelled by the inspiring accounts, the self-proclaimed design and vintage fanatics will grab sledgehammers, select personalized finishes, and demo and reno alongside their expert team to stun recipients with dazzling, life-changing reveals."

Episode 3 saw the hosts transforming the home of a law enforcement officer with the help of special guests Jonathan and Drew Scott from The Property Brothers.

What transpired on The Great Giveback Episode 3?

HGTV @hgtv emotional palette cleanser! It's Monday, which isn't great for a variety of reasons. One of those reasons is *not* #TheGreatGiveback , so tune into an all-new episode tonight at 9|8c for an Extremely Goodemotional palette cleanser! It's Monday, which isn't great for a variety of reasons. One of those reasons is *not* #TheGreatGiveback, so tune into an all-new episode tonight at 9|8c for an Extremely Good™ emotional palette cleanser! 😚 https://t.co/ZQ861znm6N

In Episode 3 of The Great Giveback, Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich helped Dawanna, a law enforcement officer, get a designated space in her bedroom. The sisters were helped by The Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Nominated by her wife, a law enforcement officer who has served her community for almost two decades gets a surprise from Melissa and Jenna! With help from the Property Brothers, they design a dream bedroom suite complete with a spa-inspired bathroom."

Dawanna was nominated for the home makeover by her wife, Shelli. Speaking about the reasons behind the special tribute, Shelli said:

"She's in law enforcement. She's the first person there putting herself on the line. People don't understand how harder that is out there and what they have to deal with. She's a woman in the job. It can tear your heart, and she's been on the force for 15 years. I think a change to the bedroom area would make a big change."

Through The Great Giveback, Shelli wanted her wife to have her "own personal sanctuary," where she could just relax after a long, hard day.

When the hosts took a look at the bedroom and closet space, they realized it was too crammed. As a result, they decided to break down the spaces between the bedroom, closet and bathrooms. Their goal was to create a dream bedroom suite with a spa-inspired bathroom.

HGTV @hgtv Get your messy buns up, girlies! An all-new #TheGreatGiveback is coming up in 30 minutes and the mirror doors are coming DOWN! Get your messy buns up, girlies! An all-new #TheGreatGiveback is coming up in 30 minutes and the mirror doors are coming DOWN! https://t.co/uh1slbJeFe

The sisters also decided to give the huge yard space outside the house a makeover. They opted to split it into a Composite Deck with a barbeque, some chairs and tables for guests to have a nice dinner, and a comfy sectional with a patio to relax.

Melissa and Jenna then put vertical wood blocks on the slanted ceiling to give it a royal look. They also placed some DIY reeded nightstands beside the beds. With the help of an in-house carpenter, Jenna took it upon herself to execute the DIY project.

From vintage lamps and wine decanters to soft cushioned pillows and sheets, The Great Giveback hosts left no stone unturned in the transformation of Dawanna's house.

The season premiere of The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich, which aired on June 13, 2022 was well-received by viewers. The next episode of the HGTV series, titled "Makeover for Mama," will air next month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far