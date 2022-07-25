What time will Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 3 air? Natasha x Dave’s drama, release date and more explored

The third episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is all set to air on Bravo on Monday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

From the start, viewers noticed the chemistry between chef Dave White and chief steward Natasha Webb. In fact, the crew members assumed the two were dating until they denied it but continued to flirt with each other.

In the previous episode, Dave was irked by Natasha flirting with deckhand Jason Gaskell. Episode 2 ended on a cliffhanger after the chef and chief stew revealed that they slept with each other in their previous job. Natasha further mentioned that she didn’t want the truth to come out as she was in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend at the time.

The upcoming episode will show the tension rising between Dave and Natasha.

Episode 3 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 release date

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 3 will air on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET. It will later be available on the network’s website. Viewers with Peacock TV subscriptions can get access to the weekly early release of the new episode.

Those who don’t have the Bravo channel, can also opt for several TV providers, such as Wow!, Xfinity, DirecTV Stream, Dish, Spectrum, Optimum, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Philo.

What to expect from the new episode?

The new episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 will see Natasha ignoring Dave after he tries to reveal their relationship secret. A preview showed that, the crew members went out for drinks and dinner where they asked Dave whether they were dating.

In response, the chef stated that he would like to make it official with Natasha, but the latter might not be ready. The chief stew was then seen flirting once again with Jason, which set off Dave’s mood. On top of that, Natasha ignored Dave the entire evening, even after he tried to talk to her. They even drove back to the yacht in different cars. At night, Dave was seen trying to trigger a fight with Jason, who avoided having any conversation with the chef.

Episode 3 will also see Bosun Raygan Tyler showcasing some weird drunken moves on the crew’s night out and then struggling to manage her job on the yacht the next day.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 3, titled A Whole Yacht of Scandal, reads:

“Two yachties are forced to confront their complicated past as Natalya pressures them about the status of their relationship. After a night of letting loose, a crew member on the exterior is worse for the wear, forcing others to pick up the slack.”

It continues:

“When a group of young charter guests come to party, the crew races to keep up with them. The bosun feels the pressure to perform when the deck team struggles to get the toys out in time.”

The upcoming episode will welcome a young group of charter guests, including the primary guests: Kelly, Noah and Tommy. In a preview, the group seemed drunk and were getting ready for dinner. Captain Sandy Yawn was seen rushing to Natasha to remind her that one of the guests didn’t like fish.

From charter guests’ tantrums to crew members’ drama, everything will be served in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 3. Bravo airs a new episode of the reality TV show every Monday at 8.00 PM ET.

