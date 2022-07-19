“Worst kept secret”: Below Deck Mediterranean fans react to Natasha Webb and Chef Dave White’s relationship secret

In Episode 2 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, chief stew Natasha Webb and Chef Dave White dropped a bomb from the past.

The first episode ended on a cliffhanger, where the yacht was seen struggling to maintain a stable position. Episode 2 started with Captain Sandy Yawn controlling the yacht, and the crew members dealing with the aftermath, cleaning up the mess that had happened due to the unruly movement.

While doing her job, chief stew Natasha was seen flirting with chef Dave and deckhand Jason Gaskell. The chef didn’t appreciate Natasha’s playful behavior towards the deckhand. Later that night, Dave and Natasha were seen hugging each other in their cabin. By the end of the episode, they admitted to being intimate in their previous yacht job.

The pair implied it to be a secret, but viewers didn’t find the revelation surprising.

Why did fans deem Dave and Natasha's secret in Below Deck Mediterranean to be the "worst kept secret"?

In the premiere episode, chief stew Natasha Webb agreed to share a cabin with chef Dave White since the crew didn’t have an even number of male and female members. She justified her decision by saying that they have worked together before.

However, the two were seen to be interested in each other from the first day. At night, Natasha was seen asking the chef whether he wanted to get physical. A clip also revealed her telling Dave that she was naked when he hugged her good morning the next day. Natasha even bragged to her co-stars about Dave bringing her coffee in the cabin.

🇫🇷 Kimberly 🍷 @ImMissingTexas Chef Dave didn’t have to say anything—anyone over the age of five can tell that he and Natasha “know each other” in a very special way 🤣 #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMed iterranean Chef Dave didn’t have to say anything—anyone over the age of five can tell that he and Natasha “know each other” in a very special way 🤣 #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterranean

This affectionate and playful back and forth between the two indicated that something was brewing. Thus, viewers were not at all surprised when Dave revealed their “secret” in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 2.

He first confessed to the crew members that he wanted to be in a relationship with Natasha. The producers were then heard asking Dave, in a confessional, to spill the beans. He later admitted that he and Natasha hooked up once in their last job and that the latter had asked him to keep it a secret because she was in a relationship with someone else at that time.

Netizens claim they are unsurprised at Dave's big reveal

Natasha was furious at Dave after his confession in Episode 2.

Viewers, however, were not surprised by the revelations, but questioned the involved parties about hiding something that was clearly out there.

DoxieMama @DoxieMama70 #BelowDeckMediterranean Anytime I’m struggling to keep a secret, my first thought is to go on a reality show where there are cameras 24/7 🙄 #belowdeckmed Anytime I’m struggling to keep a secret, my first thought is to go on a reality show where there are cameras 24/7 🙄 #belowdeckmed #BelowDeckMediterranean

Les Real Housewives @LesRealHW Who Natasha and Dave think they're fooling? The said last year a man and a woman can't shere the same cabin except if they're are a couple #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMed iterranean Who Natasha and Dave think they're fooling? The said last year a man and a woman can't shere the same cabin except if they're are a couple #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterranean

Echo @EchoDoesRadio Ummm… did Natasha not watch Malia and Adam’s season of #BelowDeckMed ?? She really thought it was going to stay under wraps?? Ummm… did Natasha not watch Malia and Adam’s season of #BelowDeckMed?? She really thought it was going to stay under wraps?? https://t.co/vRdAx1aW0s

That’s My Opinion @OllieTwist17 Wow Dave and Natasha hooked up…we are all so surprised and never saw that coming 🙄🙄🙄 #BelowDeckMed Wow Dave and Natasha hooked up…we are all so surprised and never saw that coming 🙄🙄🙄 #BelowDeckMed https://t.co/JKk3nTLtwK

Jen 👄👂 @JenBennsJourney



I like you. I do. But if you don't want people to know your secrets....don't go on reality TV. 🤷‍♀️ Dear Natasha,I like you. I do. But if you don't want people to know your secrets....don't go on reality TV. 🤷‍♀️ #BelowDeckMed Dear Natasha,I like you. I do. But if you don't want people to know your secrets....don't go on reality TV. 🤷‍♀️ #BelowDeckMed https://t.co/D5HXuYyM2m

Miss Twilly @Twilly910 Did she not know we can see she snuggling with him in the cabin? #BelowDeckMed Did she not know we can see she snuggling with him in the cabin? #BelowDeckMed

Jenn @jennellens Natasha you made him your roommate! You’ve been flirting with him nonstop! You know he wants a relationship. Why are you surprised by him telling people? #BelowDeckMed Natasha you made him your roommate! You’ve been flirting with him nonstop! You know he wants a relationship. Why are you surprised by him telling people? #BelowDeckMed

𝕯𝖊𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖊 @MissDebbieR

Oh wait...

#BelowDeckMed Don't worry Dave, we'll keep your secret.Oh wait... Don't worry Dave, we'll keep your secret. Oh wait... 🎥 #BelowDeckMed

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 2: A quick recap

The second episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 saw charter guests Billy Rodriguez and Chris Figueroa from Rancho Mirage, CA with some of their friends and family on board.

They were seen enjoying their time on the yacht, but Billy was a bit unimpressed with the food and bosun Raygan Tyler. He complained about her to Captain Sandy, who tried her best to calm down the guests.

The deckhands were then given the job of entertaining charter guests with all kinds of water sports. While leaving the yacht in Below Deck Mediterranean Episode 2, Billy left a big tip for the crew. The cast members then went out for a nice dinner, where Dave confessed his secret relationship with Natasha.

The aftermath of the revelation will be shown in the next episode as the latest one ends again on a cliffhanger yet again.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 3 will air next Monday on July 25, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far