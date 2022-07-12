“Already don't like her”: Below Deck Mediterranean fans condemn bosun Raygan Tyler’s unprofessional behavior in Season 7 premiere

On Monday, July 11, Captain Sandy Yawn returned with a new set of crew members for the Season 7 premiere of Below Deck Mediterranean. While most of them seemed competent, bosun Raygan Tyler disappointed fans with her unprofessional behavior.

The first episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 featured a new yacht in Malta, called Home. Captain Sandy confirmed that it was her first time on the yacht, the port location, and also with the crew. Luckily, all the staff came with a lot of experience from their previous jobs.

Bosun Tyler, despite being an experienced staff member, took multiple breaks in Episode 1, when they were short-staffed. Under her supervision, she was supposed to have three deckhands, but two of them were stuck for an extra day in quarantine.

BobbiG62 @BobbiG62 Wait, WHAT? That Raygan just got OFF for a cigarette ALREADY without speaking with the deck crew? ALREADY don't like HER! #BelowDeckMed Wait, WHAT? That Raygan just got OFF for a cigarette ALREADY without speaking with the deck crew? ALREADY don't like HER! #BelowDeckMed

Instead of helping her deckhand, she was seen relaxing and going for smoke breaks, without seeking the captain’s permission to get down to port.

Viewers condemned Raygan Tyler’s behavior on social media. They didn’t like the fact that she was not helping her deckhand Jason Gaskell when they were short-staffed. Instead, Captain Sandy was seen helping Gaskell.

What do fans have to say about Tyler's behavior on Below Deck Mediterranean?

In one of the scenes, Captain Sandy called out Tyler for not handing over the anchor watch schedule to her on the first day. Even charter guests were seen to be unhappy with her attitude. Tyler, however, justified her laid-back behavior by saying that her previous yacht job was an easy-going one.

Below Deck Mediterranean fans slammed Tyler on Twitter for being lazy. Take a look at their reactions:

Emily Sexton @TheEmSexton Premiere night is here!!! OK #BelowDeckMed ..Raygan is already annoying the heck outta me w/ her laziness. Thus girl is the bosun? I can't believe I'm saying it, but I want Malia back PLEASE!! At least she's a real leader that works as hard as anyone on her team. Poor Jason. Premiere night is here!!! OK #BelowDeckMed..Raygan is already annoying the heck outta me w/ her laziness. Thus girl is the bosun? I can't believe I'm saying it, but I want Malia back PLEASE!! At least she's a real leader that works as hard as anyone on her team. Poor Jason.

BelowDeckJohn @BelowDeckJohn Sandy, probably "i like teaching Raygan, a woman, new things on the boat so she can be the best bosun", then Raygan just tells Jason to do everything. #belowdeck #belowdeck med Sandy, probably "i like teaching Raygan, a woman, new things on the boat so she can be the best bosun", then Raygan just tells Jason to do everything. #belowdeck #belowdeckmed

Tina Marie @LadyTi88 HAHA here we go w/the guest being brutally honest about the lazy bosun... but Sandy giving MORE excuses. Let's see if Sandy actually talks to Raygan about her attitude towards the guest. #BelowDeckMed HAHA here we go w/the guest being brutally honest about the lazy bosun... but Sandy giving MORE excuses. Let's see if Sandy actually talks to Raygan about her attitude towards the guest. #BelowDeckMed

#BelowDeckMed the guest is right - Raygan is not giving warm and fuzzy vibes. #BelowDeckMed iterranean the guest is right - Raygan is not giving warm and fuzzy vibes. #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterranean

#BelowDeckMed Sandy will have Raygan Read before this 1st charter is done. Her not helping her crew carry heavy items is not a great leader! Sandy will have Raygan Read before this 1st charter is done. Her not helping her crew carry heavy items is not a great leader! #BelowDeckMed

#BelowDeck 45 min in to #BelowDeck Med & I already can’t stand Raygan. She seems bossy & lazy af. If you want to be a woman bosun on a yacht then pull your gd weight & don’t rely on the men for the heavy lifting! #BelowDeck Mediterranean 45 min in to #BelowDeckMed & I already can’t stand Raygan. She seems bossy & lazy af. If you want to be a woman bosun on a yacht then pull your gd weight & don’t rely on the men for the heavy lifting! #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMediterranean

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 1: Recap

The premiere episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 started with captain Sandy Yawn welcoming her new crew members on board. Apart from her, deckhand Mzi “Zee” Dempers is the only cast member who has returned to the Bravo show from previous seasons.

The remaining cast of Season 7 includes chef Dave White, chief stew Natasha Webb, stews Natalya Scudder and Kyle Viljoen, bosun Raygan Tyler, and deckhands Jason Gaskell and Storm Smith.

In Episode 1, the crew welcomed their first charter guests of the season. Billy Rodriguez and Chris Figueroa from Rancho Mirage, CA came on board with their friends and family. They enjoyed some water sports and a performance by drag queen Triana Wild. While the guests had a great time, Billy was seen upset with bosun Tyler’s behavior and was also not impressed with chef White’s preparations.

The official synopsis of Season 7 Episode 1, titled There’s No Place Like Home, reads:

“Captain Sandy kicks off another charter season in the Mediterranean, this time on the exclusive island of Malta aboard the sleek and ultra-modern motoryacht Home. With all-new department heads, things get off to a tumultuous start when the bosun is left short-handed.”

In the upcoming episode, the couple on board will be celebrating their anniversary during their stay on the yacht. The first episode ended on a cliffhanger, showing the yacht losing control and leaving guests in panic mode.

Below Deck Mediterranean will air a new episode every Monday on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

