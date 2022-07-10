Who is Raygan Tyler from Below Deck Mediterranean? Meet the second-ever female Bosun ahead of Season 7 premiere

Bravo TV is returning with a new season of its Mediterranean deck drama, Below Deck Mediterranean, on July 11.

Season 7 of the show will have Captain Sandy Yawn from the previous season. Along with her, the other returning cast member is deckhand Mzi Dempers. However, this season, 29-year-old Raygan Tyler will step into the shoes of Malia White, who was the bosun last season.

In the process, Raygan is set to become the second female Bosun on the Mediterranean deck.

In the upcoming season of Below Deck Mediterranean, Captain Yawn has brought a 163-foot motor yacht 'Home' to the pristine waters of Malta, one of the smallest and most historic archipelagos in the world. Along with a new yacht and a new team, the show is going to be thrilling and gripping as ever.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Mediterranean reads:

"Different than previous charter seasons, Sandy is working with a complex hybrid vessel, making it more unpredictable to navigate. To ensure smooth sailing this year, Sandy brings on a trio of new department heads, but when surprising friction in the galley intensifies between Chief Stew and Chef, who came onto the boat as colleagues and friends, tension permeates through the entire boat."

It continued:

"Meanwhile, the deck team faces an uphill battle when one crew member is unable to adapt to the high demands of Mediterranean superyachting, forcing others to pick up the slack."

Raygan Taylor from Below Deck Mediterranean found her passion at a very young age

Raygan Taylor, a new entrant in Season 7, is British by nationality and was born and brought up in Essex, England. Even though she was from a small place outside London, she was quite interested in traveling. At a very young age, the bosun knew she would not stay in Essex forever and would live a life on the move.

Therefore, Taylor first started her career on board working on a boat in its interior team. After that, she decided to broaden her career and experience in the yachting industry.

As she decided to step into a male-dominated realm, Taylor has had to overcome many challenges, but she's not afraid of proving her worth to her team. Moreover, she aims to become an integral part of the deck team with her proactive service. Although, the Below Deck Mediterranean bosun is quite a professional, she isn't afraid to have a little fun.

Nevertheless, as Taylor will be taking the position of a bosun, she's very excited to join Captian Sandy Yawn’s team. However, the Essex-born girl has big responsibilities to fulfill, as she'll be taking the place of Mali White, who was spectacular in the previous season. Although White had a little setback with her crew members, she was consistently appreciated for her work on the deck throughout the season.

So viewers are very excited to see how well Taylor will manage her duties as a bosun on the deck.

Moreover, this season will see some new faces, including Chef Dave White, Natasha Webb, Kyle Viljoen, Natalya Scudder, Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 on July 11 at 8/7c on Bravo TV. They can stream the episodes every week on Peacock.

