What time will Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 6 air on Bravo? Courtney’s return, Dave’s cabin swap and more

The upcoming episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is set to be filled with a lot of entertainment and drama. It will air on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET on Monday, August 15, 2022.

In the previous episode, Captain Sandy Yawn fired Bosun Raygan Tyler for not doing her job efficiently. She then gave the position to deckhand Storm Smith, and his former rank will now be filled by Below Deck Mediterranean alum Courtney Veale.

The latter will be welcomed aboard in Episode 6. Courtney was a stew in the previous season, but her current job requires her to be a deckhand. Only time will tell whether she will be able to do her job.

While a new deckhand will arrive, the upcoming episode will also see chef Dave White swapping cabins with third stew Kyle Viljoen.

Episode 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 release date

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 will air Episode 6 titled Walkie of Shame on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.

Viewers can stream the episode through several TV providers, such as Xfinity, DirecTV Stream, dish, COX, Spectrum, Wow!, optimum, Sling, Philo, and Fubo TV. The new episode will be available on Bravo’s website as well, along with previous episodes.

What to expect from the new episode?

The upcoming episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 will welcome the third charter guest on board. A group of middle-aged women will board the yacht to celebrate two sisters' 50th birthdays.

They will be entertained by delicious meals, water sports and strip-tease by male crew members. Apart from the entertainment, Episode 6 will also include a whole lot of drama.

Titled Walkie of Shame, Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 6’s official synopsis reads:

“A new crew member joins motor yacht Home, bringing new skills to the group. A surge of bad swells has the guests stuck at the dock and puts the crew under pressure. Natasha reunites with a blast from the past. Storm faces a major challenge when his walkie malfunctions during a docking.”

Deckhand Courtney will be welcomed back with big smiles and open arms by Captain Sandy and deckhand Mzi “Zee” Dempers in the new episode. The latter has a history with Courtney, as he had a crush on her in the previous season.

A preview shared on Bravo’s site showed chef Dave moving his clothes to Jason Gaskell’s cabin, while Kyle shifted his stuff to Natasha Webb’s cabin. In the previous episode, Dave crossed the line by badmouthing Natasha via text message. Things got out of hand before Captain Sandy pulled the breaks and asked Dave and Natasha to switch their cabins. The captain gave a warning to Dave not to repeat his behavior, otherwise he would be fired.

While the two were seen behaving professionally in the preview, chief stew Natasha will be seen distracted from her work. In a sneak peek, she was seen contacting her ex-boyfriend to tell him that she cheated on him with Dave. Her back-and-forth messaging would hamper her work, which left Kyle slightly frustrated.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 6 will also feature the new bosun, Storm, landing into trouble. His walkie-talkie will malfunction while instructing the captain about the distance to the dock. The yacht will hit the dock for the second time. Viewers will find out Sandy’s reaction in the upcoming episode, which will air on August 15, 2022.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 airs a new episode every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora