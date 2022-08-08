What time will Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 5 air? Raygan Tyler says goodbye to the crew, and more

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean has been one of the best installments of the show so far. Viewers have been enjoying the drama series as it features a fresh set of cast members.

Captain Sandy Yawn’s yacht 'Home' welcomed a new bosun, Raygan Tyler, in Episode 1. From the start, fans were not in favor of the cast member because of her seemingly unprofessional and laid-back attitude. Despite Sandy’s multiple ultimatums and warnings, Raygan was unable to lead her team of three deckhands.

The last straw was when she couldn’t tell the difference between three meters and one meter while directing the captain to the marina in the previous episode. As a result, Sandy will let Raygan go in the upcoming episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 5 will air on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the episode later on the network’s website.

Captain Sandy fires Raygan in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 5

In a preview shared on Bravo’s website, Captain Sandy let Raygan go with words of encouragement. She called the Bosun to her cabin and gave her the news in the most non-harsh way possible.

Sandy said:

“The final straw was the docking. There was a point when you called three meters and I had only less than a half meter. It can’t happen, Raygan, it’s dangerous. It is our job to be the team and manage. That was a big thing for me. I am letting you go.”

Sandy further mentioned that she would recommend her to other yacht captains where she can get experience on how to work on a busy deck.

Raygan was seen heartbroken but kept her calm and left the boat with her head held high. She said her goodbyes to the crew and asked them to keep in touch. After her departure, Captain Sandy called deckhand Storm Smith to the cabin and promoted him to the position of Bosun.

With Storm as the new Bosun, the team will need another deckhand. Only time will tell whether a new addition will make things easier for the captain.

What more to expect from the new episode

The fifth episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is titled “Break-Ups and Shake-Ups.” The official synopsis reads:

“Captain Sandy makes a critical decision that impacts the deck team. After the second charter comes to an end, the crew has an eventful night out. Two crew member's relationship takes a tumultuous turn causing Captain Sandy to intervene.”

While things might shake up after Raygan’s exit, Natasha Webb and Dave White’s bond might suffer due to their past. Chef Dave has been trying to pursue Chief Stew Natasha since the beginning of the show.

The two, who share a cabin, earlier revealed that they have been in an intimate relationship in the past. They were even seen getting involved physically in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7.

While the chef’s heart was all in for taking the next step to becoming exclusive, Natasha wanted an out. The upcoming episode will show Dave trying to talk to the Chief Stew about their relationship and why she was not responding to his text messages. He accuses her of disliking him and that she doesn’t want to spend time with him.

In a sneak peek, Natasha was seen confessing that Dave should give her space as the two were not in a relationship. She admitted to feeling slightly suffocated when he was around.

Going by the episode’s synopsis, it seems like Captain Sandy will intervene so that their inner drama does not affect their jobs.

Viewers can watch the new episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 on Bravo at 8:00 pm ET on Monday, August 8, 2022.

