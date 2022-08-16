Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 6: Fans criticize Natasha Webb for ignoring her job to text her ex-boyfriend

The most recent episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 featured chief stew Natasha Webb moving on from Chef Dave White's drama.

Before the yacht, Home, the two worked together on a different boat where they hooked up. At the time, Natasha was in a five-year relationship and discovered that her then-boyfriend had cheated on her. In return, she cheated on him with Dave and asked him to keep their hook-up a secret in their next job.

Unfortunately, Dave couldn't hold on to it for long as he apparently fell in love with the chief stew. But when she didn't reciprocate the same emotions, he sent her inappropriate text messages in the previous episode. After a lot of drama, the two decided to keep their relationship professional and move on.

While Dave was cursing himself for ruining his bond with Natasha, the latter texted her ex-boyfriend to tell him the truth. In Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 6, she ignored her job and prioritized texting her ex, which was not appreciated by fans.

Here's what Below Deck Mediterranean fans have to say about Natasha's behavior

Fans didn't appreciate Natasha's ignorant attitude towards her work. Viewers also slammed her for not paying attention to her staff and misleading Dave.

Take a look at fans' reactions:

Randy @RandyB066 Natasha also failing as leader with Kyle and his tooth problems. Maybe if she wasn't trying to get back with her ex and constantly texting him, she could have got Kyle help earlier with his tooth. #BelowDeckMed Natasha also failing as leader with Kyle and his tooth problems. Maybe if she wasn't trying to get back with her ex and constantly texting him, she could have got Kyle help earlier with his tooth. #BelowDeckMed

BelowDeckJohn @BelowDeckJohn Not into Natasha right now. She immediately ends whatever she had with Dave and immediately tries to run back to toxic relationship with ex. #belowdeck #belowdeck med Not into Natasha right now. She immediately ends whatever she had with Dave and immediately tries to run back to toxic relationship with ex. #belowdeck #belowdeckmed

Randy @RandyB066 Natasha is a complete idiot. If there is more drama with Dave this season it is going to be because of her. Texting the ex bf standing right next to Dave is just asking for problems. #BelowDeckMed Natasha is a complete idiot. If there is more drama with Dave this season it is going to be because of her. Texting the ex bf standing right next to Dave is just asking for problems. #BelowDeckMed

Jen 👄👂 @JenBennsJourney



#BelowDeckMed

iterranean Natasha can't answer Dave's texts on a day with no guests, but she can text her ex during charter??? #BelowDeckMed iterranean Natasha can't answer Dave's texts on a day with no guests, but she can text her ex during charter???#BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterranean https://t.co/tBupM5O7az

RubyGirl💓✌😎☮️ @ebrownberry8 Did Natasha really just blow off Natalya saying "this is quite urgent" when she was literally just receiving a text from her ex?! #belowdeckmed Did Natasha really just blow off Natalya saying "this is quite urgent" when she was literally just receiving a text from her ex?! #belowdeckmed

Kate Hoffman @Kateh911 #BelowDeck #belowdeckmed Natasha needs to find a voice. Glad Dave stepped in to put a stop to it….. Chief stew needs to take control of her staff, not the Chef. #BelowDeck #belowdeckmed Natasha needs to find a voice. Glad Dave stepped in to put a stop to it….. Chief stew needs to take control of her staff, not the Chef. https://t.co/Apm5CNvZBP

IslandersFan76 @GoodStuff4455 #belowdeckmed



Kyle: I don’t think you should run back to your ex-boyfriend



Natasha: *running back to her ex 3 minutes later* Kyle: I don’t think you should run back to your ex-boyfriendNatasha: *running back to her ex 3 minutes later* #belowdeckmed Kyle: I don’t think you should run back to your ex-boyfriend Natasha: *running back to her ex 3 minutes later* https://t.co/wXSY9fwcCy

reality kath @realitykath #belowdeckmed Natasha STOP TEXTING YOUR EX AND help your team get through their issues oh my goddddd #belowdeckmed Natasha STOP TEXTING YOUR EX AND help your team get through their issues oh my goddddd

Chief stew Natasha Webb welcomed her new roomie, deckhand Kyle Viljoen after chef Dave White moved out of her cabin. Kyle was the one who stood by Natasha during her and Dave's drama. While he was a good friend to Natasha, she did not seem to have taken the necessary action when he needed medical attention in Episode 6.

In the latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, Kyle was seen suffering a terrible toothache, but he still managed to work throughout the day. In between, he was angry at Natasha as she was not helping him while serving the charter guests. The chief stew was distracted in the new episode as she was texting her ex in a bid to get back together with him.

In one of the scenes, she shushed second stew Natalya Scudder, claiming that her text from the ex was more urgent than the discussion about the entertainment of their charter guests. Towards the end of the episode, Natalya was also frustrated at Natasha as the latter put her up for housekeeping after she planned the event for the guests.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 6 recap

Episode 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 welcomed a new group of charter guests and a new crew member.

Kristina Rossetto, a 50-year-old real estate agent from San Francisco, was the primary charter guest. She was accompanied by her sister Teri Rossetto Shaughnessy, cousin Dina Furash, and friends including Gina Adler, Brenda, Rachel Hardyck, Kimberlee, and Michelle.

The guests boarded the yacht to celebrate Kristina and Dina's 50th birthday. Their demands included glittery-themed celebrations and a shirtless male crew member with a cake. So, the cake part was handled by chef Dave, while Bosun Storm Smith and deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers performed a little striptease for the birthday ladies.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 6 also welcomed back show's alum Courtney Veale on board. As a stew under Captain Sandy Yawn, she was a crew/cast member in the previous season. She has currently joined yacht Home as a deckhand but was seen helping Natasha in the interior work as well.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 airs a new episode every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das