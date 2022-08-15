Who is Kristina Rossetto? Meet Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 primary charter guest from Episode 6

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is set to welcome aboard a group of ladies in Episode 6. The primary charter guest will be Kristina Rossetto, a real estate agent from San Francisco's Bay Area.

Kristina will be boarding the yacht with six of her friends and cousins to celebrate her and cousin Dina Furash’s joint 50th birthday. The group’s requests include water sports, a surprise celebration, and a shirtless male crew member who will bring the cake.

Along with Dina, Kristina will be accompanied by Teri Rossetto Shaughnessy, Gina Adler, Rachel Hardyck, Brenda, Kimberlee, and Michelle. All the ladies will be seen having a great time in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 6.

Read on to learn more about Kristina, the primary guest from the upcoming episode.

Kristina Rossetto is second generation realtor in the family

Below Deck Mediterranean’s new charter guest Kristina Rossetto is a 50-year-old real estate agent who comes from the second-generation of realtors in her family. She has apparently sold several multi-million-worth properties in San Carlos, Belmont, and Redwood City — the places where she was born and raised.

According to her bio on Compass (a real estate firm where she currently works), Kristina graduated in art history from the University of California at San Diego. Prior to settling in Redwood City, she was residing in London and San Francisco. None of her sales were less than a million dollars, as per the website.

Her bio further reads:

“She enjoys dedicating herself to helping buyers and sellers in the unusual and sometimes challenging market of the Peninsula. Kristina guides her clients in every aspect of buying and selling a home, tapping into a wide network of professional contacts to update a home before selling or after buying, financing, rental homes, and many other areas.”

She is the mother of two children, Siena and Nicholas. Siena, her daughter, turned 17 in March of this year, and Nicholas, her son, recently graduated from St. Charles Parish in San Carlos, California.

According to her Instagram, she enjoys spending time with her children and partying with her friends, all of whom will appear in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 6 preview

The new episode of Season 7 will welcome Kristina and her friends on board. But before their arrival, the crew members will welcome Courtney Veale, the Below Deck Mediterranean alum and a new deckhand for the latest season.

After Raygan Tyler’s exit, Captain Sandy Yawn made Storm Smith the Bosun of the deck. He will be seen supervising three deckhands — Courtney, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, and Jason Gaskell. In the upcoming episode, Storm will also be seen landing himself in a critical situation due to a malfunction in his walkie-talkie.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 6 is titled “Walkie of Shame.” The official synopsis reads:

“A new crew member joins motor yacht Home, bringing new skills to the group. A surge of bad swells has the guests stuck at the dock and puts the crew under pressure. Natasha reunites with a blast from the past. Storm faces a major challenge when his walkie malfunctions during a docking.”

The crew members will also be seen throwing a sparkly party for Kristina and her friends. Chef Dave White will be shirtless as he brings the charter guest and her cousin Dina a birthday cake. Storm and Zee will perform a striptease for the birthday girls while the rest of the crew cheers them on.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 airs a new episode on Bravo on Monday, August 15, at 8.00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal