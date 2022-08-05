Selling Sunset Season 6 new cast list: Bre Tiesi and others to star in Netflix’s real estate show

Netflix's binge-worthy real-estate drama, Selling Sunset, was recently renewed for Seasons 6 and 7. Although the OTT platform is yet to announce a premiere date, most of the cast will return for the new season with two new additions, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young.

Bre and Nicole will join fellow Selling Sunset members, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae El Mousa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, Emma Hernan, and Vanessa Villela. It promises to be a dramatic season for which viewers will surely tune in. Maya Vander will no longer join the season after her second pregnancy loss.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Set in the world of L.A.’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.”

Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young will be joining Selling Sunset

Season 6 and 7

Bre and Nicole are set to join the Netflix show and add some spice to the drama that left viewers wanting more in Season 5. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, both the ladies shared their views on joining the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Tiesi already had her share of the limelight when in July this year, she announced the arrival of her son Legendary, whom she shares with television host Nick Cannon. In the interview, she confessed:

“I am so excited to join The Oppenheim Group and bring my realty expertise to the best in the business."

Although the reality star is not currently listed as a real estate agent for the Oppenheim Group, the site of all the drama on Selling Sunset, she has immense experience in the real estate industry.

Her website bio says she is proficient in "understanding the eclectic neighborhoods of this world-class city and the rich architectural diversity that makes Los Angeles such an amazing place to work and call home."

Another Selling Sunset newbie, Nicole Young, also shared her excitement with US Weekly in her interview and said:

“I am definitely going to be bringing a lot of real estate to the table, which I’m very excited about … not just the properties, but my clients and the relationships I have with them because at the end of the day, relationships are the most important aspect of real estate."

Speaking about the drama in the series, she confessed that she would be able to handle it as she has "thick skin" and realized that it is "a large and unavoidable aspect of the show." She added that she is not offended and doesn't think twice before voicing her opinions, so she isn't too worried about the same.

The Selling Sunset star is an original member of The Oppenheim Group. Young was also supposed to appear on Season 1 of the hit series but ultimately passed on the opportunity after getting "cold feet." She further told US Weekly:

“I’m really excited for fans to see all aspects of my life, both personally and professionally. It’s going to be a fun, wild ride and I’m here for all of it!”

More details on Selling Sunset Season 6 on Netflix

Former cast member Maya Vander won't be returning to the series following yet another pregnancy loss. The 39-year-old real estate agent opened up about the same to US Weekly on July 21, 2022, and said:

“I think I’m always going to have regrets [about leaving Selling Sunset]. But at the end of the day, I have … priorities, and my priorities are my family and taking care of myself. I had a very stressful [year], obviously, with my pregnancy loss, so I think it was the right decision.”

Viewers know that Christine Quinn had left The Oppenheim Group to involve herself with cryptocurrency. However, the popular real-estate star confirmed that this would not affect her decision to return to the show. She said:

“I love the show. The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that. But we just have to get creative now because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group...Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages.”

Netflix confirmed in June 2022 that a brand new season of Selling Sunset will resume filming later in the summer but didn't confirm a specific date yet.

It will be interesting for viewers to see how the new additions fare in season 6. With the beginning of a brand new chapter, fans of the hit series will get to see even more drama. Will cast members start with a fresh slate, or will the past affect relationships again?

Watch this space to learn more about Selling Sunset Season 6 on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far