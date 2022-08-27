Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 mid-season trailer: Captain Sandy lashes out at Natasha, Jason wants to quit and more

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean has managed to keep viewers hooked on the show so far. Bravo recently released the show’s mid-season trailer, which promises to bring more drama and entertainment to fans.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 features Captain Sandy Yawn, chief stew Natasha Webb, chef Dave White, second stew Natalya Scudder, third stew Kyle Viljoen, Bosun Storm Smith, and his deckhands — Courtney Veale, Mzi "Zee" Dempers, and Jason Gaskell.

According to the mid-season trailer, the upcoming episodes will include Captain Sandy losing her cool on Natasha for not doing her job efficiently.

Relationship dynamics to change in upcoming episodes

So far, Chief Stew Natasha has been a professional in Captain Sandy’s eyes. But things will take a U-turn when Natasha gets distracted from her job because of her personal issues. Sandy would lash out at her for wasting time talking to Kyle about her love life rather than concentrating on her work.

In the mid-season trailer, charter guests were seen complaining about delays in the supply of beverages. Natasha, who usually makes the drinks, was seen busy talking to Kyle when the captain went to check on her.

Natasha will also be seen leaning towards chef Dave once again. Earlier, the two used to share a cabin and were involved in an intimate relationship even before they joined the crew. But things didn’t work out between them, which led to Dave breaking down and Natasha going back to her ex-boyfriend. In the new trailer of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, the chief stew was seen spending time once again with Dave.

The clip further showed Natalya and Storm having a fallout. The two recently started dating on the show, but Storm was seen taking his bosun duties very seriously. Natalya was seen annoyed as he talked about his work on their date as well. The preview featured Storm getting frustrated due to work pressure and lashing out at Natalya.

The latter will also be seen getting involved in fights with third stew Kyle and chief stew Natasha over job responsibilities. The trailer ended with Jason Gaskell asking Storm to replace him. It seemed like deckhand Jason wanted to quit his job because of Storm.

In an episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens: Live!, Jason confirmed his dislike towards Storm when he was asked:

" Other than Raygan [former bosun], which of your crewmates would you never want to work with again?”

Jason replied:

“ Storm. Hundred percent. Never on a boat with him again. Never, ever.”

When will Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 air next?

A new episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is all set to air on Bravo on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET. Viewers can also watch the episode, along with previous episodes, on the network’s site.

The title of Episode 8 is Wine Im-Pairing, and its official synopsis reads:

“ Kyle gets friendly with someone on board, potentially putting his job on the line. During a deck dispute about the slide, Jason has some unkind words for Storm. Natasha tries to impress the guests with an elaborate wine pairing that nearly sinks the dinner service.”

In the upcoming episode, Jason will be seen cursing Storm, leaving fellow deckhands in shock.

Meanwhile, Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 airs episodes on Mondays on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

Edited by Babylona Bora