Who is singer Destiny? Maltese pop star is set to give surprise performance in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 13

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean is all set to welcome its sixth charter. In Monday’s episode, the guests will be treated to a surprise performance by Maltese pop star Destiny Chukunyere.

The episode's preview clip featured Captain Sandy Yawn having a meeting with chief stew Natasha Webb, chef Dave White, and bosun Storm Smith about their upcoming charter. One of the charter guests’ requirements included enjoying a show by a local artist.

Captain Sandy informed the crew that the owner of the yacht has already made the necessary arrangements:

“So, here’s the cool part. The owner has a connection to a famous Maltese pop star, the artist Destiny, to surprise the guest.”

Another sneak peek video showed the crew and guests grooving to Destiny’s voice on the yacht.

Destiny was a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent

The 20-year-old Destiny rose to fame after she participated in Season 11 of Britain’s Got Talent (2017), even reaching the semi-finals of the famed competition.

Before that, she was a local star who represented Malta in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2015 and won the contest, where she sang Not My Soul.

Post Britain’s Got Talent, Destiny bagged the winner’s title in the Maltese version of The X Factor Season 2. She then appeared in the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, but it was later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Destiny returned to the competition the following year and bagged seventh place. After all her success, she has become a major name in Malta.

As for her personal life, she is the daughter of former Nigerian footballer Ndubisi Chukunyere, with her mother being Maltese. Destiny has two siblings, brother Isaiah and sister Melody. Throughout her career, she has participated in several local competitions and won many awards. Her biggest achievement was participating in Britain’s Got Talent, where she was highly praised by judge Simon Cowell.

In July, she posted that she was appointed as the judge/coach of The Voice Kids Malta. Her most recent gig will be performing for the charter guests and crew of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7.

When will Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 13 air?

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 will air Episode 13 on Monday, October 3, 2022, on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET, with singer Destiny being the highlight of the episode.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 13, titled “Charter of Destiny,” reads:

“A shortened charter with energetic guests puts pressure on the crew to pull out all the stops, including a surprise visit from a pop star. Tensions on the interior team continue to rise. Things get awkward and heated when Storm makes a pivotal work decision on a night out.”

In the upcoming episode, bosun Storm will inform Captain Sandy about deckhand Jason Gaskell’s desire to quit the job. A lot of tension has been building up between Jason and Storm for a long time.

In the previous episode, Storm tried to talk to his deckhand about the issues between them, but Jason took it otherwise and asked to be relieved from his duties. In the upcoming episode, Storm discusses the matter with Sandy, who requests that the bosun and the deckhand work as a team until she finds a replacement.

The latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 promises to be dramatic and entertaining. Bravo airs new episodes of the reality TV series every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far