"Best thing of all time": Fans react as AGT Season 17 comedians come together to roast Simon Cowell in the season finale

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) aired the finale results on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 8 pm ET on NBC. The two-hour packed episode saw eleven acts competing for one final time before host Terry Crews announced the results.

In the season finale of AGT, the season's best comedians came together along with special guest and stand-up comedian Jeffrey Ross to roast longtime judge Simon Cowell. Fans loved the performance took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the roast, which had them laughing out loud. One tweet read:

James Fierro @SoftPlatypus23 The Roast Of Simon Cowell. Best thing of all time #AGT The Roast Of Simon Cowell. Best thing of all time #AGT

This season of AGT saw a multitude of talent from a diverse group of contestants. They showcased skills from various art forms, including comedy, dance, novelty, variety, and ventriloquism. Although not all contestants were selected and there could only be one winner, many of them went on to become fan favorites, as is evident from their followers count on social media.

AGT Season 17 comedians roast judge Simon Cowell

On tonight's episode of AGT, the comedians of the season - Mike E. Winfield, Lace Larrabee, Mr. Pants and Don McMillan - came together on stage with "Roastmaster General" Jeffrey Ross and Metaphysic AI. The group then proceeded to roast Simon Cowell.

While Don made his legendary powerpoint about Cowell's likes and dislikes, Mr. Pants and Lace chose to take their shot at the judge for not liking their performances. Jefferey Ross joined the stage to roast the judge alongside Metaphysic AI, who displayed a "Metaphysic Simon Cowell" talking great things about himself.

Simon and the other judges seemed to enjoy the performance and even gave a standing ovation, as did the live studio audience, who cheered for the fan-favorite comedians of AGT Season 17.

Fans enjoy Simon Cowell's comedy roast, call it a "brilliant idea"

Following the side-splitting roast, many fans took to social media to appreciate the idea. Here are some reactions:

Palo ✮🌙 @KitHisaki This comedy roast of Simon Cowell is a brilliant idea. Who ever pitched this deserve an absolute raise... Maybe the $1 Million instead. #AGT This comedy roast of Simon Cowell is a brilliant idea. Who ever pitched this deserve an absolute raise... Maybe the $1 Million instead. #AGT

James Fierro @SoftPlatypus23 The room is on fire tonight. The Roast of Simon Cowell is the highlight tonight. #AGT The room is on fire tonight. The Roast of Simon Cowell is the highlight tonight. #AGT

bad n' peachy @KAIHOTTIES #AGT The simon roast is the best performance of the night The simon roast is the best performance of the night😂😂 #AGT

Wyatt @Wyatt_fann #AGT Please have a roast of Simon every season Please have a roast of Simon every season 😂 #AGT

GOODEN 🇯🇲 @trishellerrrr The Roast of Simon Cowell is the BEST thing I’ve seen on television in a long time🤣 #agt The Roast of Simon Cowell is the BEST thing I’ve seen on television in a long time🤣 #agt

Alicia @Alicia05021 #AGT The Roast of Simon Cowell is the biggest highlight of the season The Roast of Simon Cowell is the biggest highlight of the season 😂 #AGT

Which acts are in line to compete in the finals of AGT Season 17?

The Top 11 acts came together with former contestants and popular guests to compete for one last time before one of them takes home the title this year. Here is a complete list of acts that made it to the finals:

1) Avery Dixon - Saxophonist (host Terry Crews' golden buzzer)

2) Mike E. Winfield - Stand-up comedian

3) Drake Milligan - Musician

4) Metaphysic AI - Variety (AI Software)

5) Sara James - Singer (Simon Cowell's golden buzzer)

6) Mayyas - Dancing Group (Sofia Vergara's golden buzzer)

7) Kristy Sellars - Dancer

8) Nicolas RIBS - Magician

9) Chapel Hart - Country Music Trio (All Judges' golden buzzer)

10) Yu Hojin - Magician

11) Celia Munoz - Ventriloquist (Wildcard)

The winners of Season 17 of America's Got Talent will take home the title, a million dollars, and a chance to headline the America's Got Talent live show at the Luxor Hotel on the Las Vegas strip.

